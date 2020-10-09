Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021

shares
comments
FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021

The FIA has released a new-look 2021 World Rally Championship calendar that will visit Croatia for the first time in its history in late April, and end a 19-year wait by returning to the iconic Safari Rally in Eastern Africa.

Confirmed following a virtual meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) members earlier today, Rally Estonia marks the halfway point of the series in July, with Turkey, Greece, Belgium and Argentina all on the reserve list.

“The inclusion of Croatia to the WRC for the first time is an exciting new challenge to our fixture list and brings huge anticipation,” said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel. “Estonia’s championship debut a few weeks ago proved a massive success – even more so given the short time available to the organisers to prepare the rally.”

He added that one of the quickest rallies in the WRC “fully deserves to retain its slot” for next season.

Read Also:

With the implications and travel restrictions created the coronavirus health pandemic still expected to be felt for much of next year, Siebel admitted this had had a bearing on the make-up of the calendar.

“Covid-19 has hit international sporting events extremely hard,” he said. “WRC has not been spared, leading to the unfortunate cancellation of several events throughout 2020. So, in developing the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship calendar, we had to take pragmatic and strategic decisions on the continuing impact on global travel next year.

“We could not foresee any long-haul events being held in a safe manner for the public, or for our large group of travelling staff, suppliers, competitors and media, for the first five months of 2021. It’s essential our event organisers are fully committed to managing the difficult COVID-19 controls we can expect to be in place next year while delivering high-quality championship rounds. I’m confident the 12 rallies chosen for next year will not let us down.”  

Britain’s round of the World Rally Championship is being pushed forward to an August date next year. The decision to include Rally GB in the Eurocentric twelve round calendar ends months of speculation and means that the event will continue its long-held association with the World Rally Championship.

However, it still remains unclear whether the event will be staged in Wales, as has been the case for the past two decades, or if it will make the jump across the Irish Sea to a new base in Northern Ireland. Discussions have been on-going about a potential switch of venues for some time between Rally GB figures and UK and Northern Ireland government officials, with these talks spearheaded by the North Antrim MP Ian Paisley – the same politician who spoke on the issue in the House of Commons in June.

Siebel confirmed this evening that discussions about funding the 2021 installment of Rally GB continue and that an announcement is expected “to be forthcoming”.

2021 FIA World Rally Championship schedule

Monte-Carlo

January 21-24   

Sweden

February 11-14

Croatia

April 22-25         

Portugal

May 20-23         

Italy

June 3-6              

Kenya

June 24-27         

Estonia

July 15-18          

Finland

July 29 – August 1           

UK

August 19-22    

Chile

September 9-12              

Spain

October 14-17  

Japan

November 11-14
Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out

Previous article

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC

Trending Today

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Marini escapes serious injury from monster Le Mans crash
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Marini escapes serious injury from monster Le Mans crash

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

Latest news

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

2h
2
Supercars

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan

3
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

4
Moto2

Marini escapes serious injury from monster Le Mans crash

3h
5
Formula 1

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

Latest news

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021
WRC

FIA confirms Safari Rally return, new Croatia WRC round for 2021

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out
WRC

Rossi has no Monza Rally plans but hasn’t ruled it out

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville
WRC

Italy WRC: Sordo leads from Suninen, Neuville

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
WRC

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’
WRC

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS1-3 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS1-3

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown 01:52
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown

1985 WRC World Champion - Timo Salonen 01:31
WRC

1985 WRC World Champion - Timo Salonen

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.