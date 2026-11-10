WRC

Sebastien Loeb tests again as Project Rally One submits WRC homologation papers

The nine-time world champion was back behind the wheel of a World Rally Championship car

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 1:56 PM

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Sebastien Loeb

Photo by: Project Rally One

New World Rally Championship constructor Project Rally One has again called upon rally legend Sebastien Loeb to test its 2027 car ahead of its debut in Monte Carlo next year.

The nine-time world rally champion joined the Belgian squad’s regular test driver Stephane Lefebvre to put the car through its paces on asphalt around Saint-Die-des-Vosges in France last week. It is the second time Loeb has driven the car following an outing last month.

Project Rally One is yet to announce its driver line-up for next year but intends to contest a partial WRC programme, beginning with an anticipated two-car entry at next year’s season opener in Monte Carlo.

During the car’s development testing Project Rally One has utilised as many as eight drivers, including experienced heads in former factory WRC drivers Freddy Loix and Bruno Thiry, with newly crowned European rally champion Teemu Suninen leading the development on gravel last month.

The team is however edging closer to that goal having now submitted its homologation papers to the FIA before the deadline.

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“Project Rally One conducted earlier last week another two-day tarmac test session around Saint-Die-des-Vosges in France. Sebastien Loeb and Stephane Lefebvre were the respective drivers,” read a statement from the team.

“Both were complimentary on the last introduced evolutions, such as the complete new engine concept development, based on VAG Group (Volkswagen Audi Group) unit with new dedicated components and an important evolution on the transmission side.

“Meanwhile, the homologation dossier has been submitted on time to FIA, which means that Rally One should be in line for a two-car participation to Rallye Monte-Carlo 2027. No drivers have been selected for this event yet and various discussions with potential partners are under way.”

Project Rally One is one of two new tuner teams expected to contest selected WRC rounds next year, alongside Spain’s RMC Motorsport which is preparing to unveil its 2027 challenger in the coming weeks.

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