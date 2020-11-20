Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Ogier extends WRC stay with new Toyota contract

shares
comments
Ogier extends WRC stay with new Toyota contract
By:

Sebastien Ogier will stay with Toyota in the World Rally Championship in 2021, deferring his plans to retire from the top echelon of rallying for at least another year.

Motorsport.com revealed back in July that Ogier had expressed his intention to contest the 2021 WRC season to Toyota, and the Japanese marque was also not willing to look for drivers outside its current line-up.

It has now been confirmed that the six-time WRC champion will stay with Toyota for a second season next year, having joined the squad in 2020 after a year-long stint with Citroen.

Ogier is again expected to team up with Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera as part of an unchanged driver line-up at Toyota.

“This 2020 year was not as long as expected I would say,” said Ogier. “We had a short season with a few rallies. I really enjoy working with the team, enjoying driving this car. I’m very happy to finally announce and confirm that I will drive one more year in WRC with Toyota Gazoo Racing.”

Ogier stated last year that he would retire from the sport at the end of the 2020 season, but the impact the coronavirus has had on the WRC calendar has prompted him to extend his career.

The 2020 WRC season has ended up with just seven events, with several high profile rallies - and even some new events like the Ypres Rally in Belgium - cancelled due the pandemic.

“It was not my initial plan, but this 2020 year is very particular for everybody on this planet and somehow the fact that I had to stay like most of the people at home this year, I didn’t do the last season I expected to do and ending my career on such a strange season was not great,” he explained.

“So for sure that was one of the reasons to change my plan about retirement. So for sure the plan is to keep pushing in 2021 and hopefully have a better, normal season and try to push for last title.”

Ogier sits second in the drivers’ standings following a lone victory in Mexico before the pandemic took hold, but faces a 14-point deficit to championship leader and Toyota teammate Evans heading into the season finale at Monza next month.

Related video

Sordo keeps Hyundai WRC seat for Rally Monza

Previous article

Sordo keeps Hyundai WRC seat for Rally Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey

Latest news

Ogier extends WRC stay with new Toyota contract
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier extends WRC stay with new Toyota contract

Sordo keeps Hyundai WRC seat for Rally Monza
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Sordo keeps Hyundai WRC seat for Rally Monza

Colin McRae WRC documentary to be released
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Colin McRae WRC documentary to be released

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car
WRC WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car

Trending

1
Supercars

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

2
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

11h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

4
Formula 1

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey

Latest news

Ogier extends WRC stay with new Toyota contract
WRC

Ogier extends WRC stay with new Toyota contract

Sordo keeps Hyundai WRC seat for Rally Monza
WRC

Sordo keeps Hyundai WRC seat for Rally Monza

Colin McRae WRC documentary to be released
WRC

Colin McRae WRC documentary to be released

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car
WRC

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did
WRC

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

Latest videos

WRC: Björn Waldegård wins the 1977 RAC Rally in a Ford Escort 01:13
WRC
Nov 12, 2020

WRC: Björn Waldegård wins the 1977 RAC Rally in a Ford Escort

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS15-16 01:51
WRC
Oct 11, 2020

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS15-16

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS13-114 01:48
WRC
Oct 11, 2020

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS13-114

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS11-12 01:48
WRC
Oct 10, 2020

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS11-12

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS7-10 01:48
WRC
Oct 10, 2020

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS7-10

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.