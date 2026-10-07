Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo
The nine-time world champion will be absent from Monte Carlo for the first time since 2011
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Sebastien Ogier is yet to determine plans for 2027 but has categorically confirmed he will be absent from the World Rally Championship season opener in Monte Carlo next year.
The nine-time world champion set a new record for WRC starts (214) at last weekend’s Sardinia season finale, but has hinted at likely being less active next year.
When asked about his future plans Ogier was only in a position to confirm that he would definitely miss Monte Carlo for the first time since 2011, due to family commitments. Ogier has previously won the event a record 10 times.
“As you know I will not be at the Monte Carlo, and I'm not sure I will be at any event so far. There is no plan yet, but let's see,” the Frenchman told Motorsport.com.
“That's the only thing which is sure right now. But the rest, I still want to reflect a little bit more and wait maybe a bit more to have more information about the calendar, for example.
Sebastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
“At least at the moment, I'm happy to have a break and then think about it. And I still feel that there is pleasure I'm taking, and I still have a bit to give to this sport. But right now I need some time to reflect.
“Probably you won’t see me often, but it’s not impossible that I’m back sometimes.”
The Toyota driver made the decision to scale back his WRC commitments in 2022 when he completed six rallies during a campaign split between WRC and the World Endurance Championship.
From 2023 Ogier increased his WRC partial programme and in 2025 he completed 11 of 14 events on the way to securing a ninth world title. This year he matched the number of starts, claiming two wins on his way to finishing fourth in the championship.
Toyota is yet to communicate its own driver line-up for 2027.
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