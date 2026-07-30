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WRC Rally Finland

Sebastien Ogier’s co-driver ready to “honour” seat after last minute WRC call up

Julien Ingrassia is determined to perform in a one-off return to the World Rally Championship

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
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Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Last minute World Rally Championship co-driver replacement Julien Ingrassia says he is determined to help guide Sebastien Ogier to a strong Rally Finland result and “honour” the seat vacated by Vincent Landais due to personal reasons.

Ingrassia has come out of World Rally Championship retirement for a one-off return after receiving a call from the reigning world champion last Saturday evening following the news that Landais had to withdraw from the fast gravel rally.

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This triggered a whirlwind 48 hours for Ingrassia, who famously partnered Ogier to eight world titles, before hanging up his WRC helmet after winning Rally Monza in 2021. On Monday, Ingrassia was back in the co-driver seats alongside Ogier for a pre-event test, before visiting the Toyota workshop to get used to working on the GR Yaris Rally1 car.

After five years away from top flight WRC action, Ogier and Ingrassia have both been impressed by how quickly the partnership has gelled in preparation for Rally Finland. The pair are both driven to achieve a result for Landais.

“I'm here because Vincent is not in a happy situation now, and my duty is to replace him,” Ingrassia told Motorsport.com. “He's the boss now in the car, it’s not me anymore and to bring him the best result possible and to honour his seat.

“It would have been really stupid for me to come here without doing that test on Monday. Luckily, we had this test session that was planned. I think within 48 hours, I slept for four hours. I was a bit upside down, but immediately the adrenaline took me in a good position and I was strong enough. The car is going fast. I have to be very consistent, and I will have to take care about my rhythm, delivering the pace notes.

“It's like riding a bike, you cannot forget. But there is biking in Amsterdam just for cruising, and there is biking downhill, flat out with a helmet. And this is the position I have. This in my DNA now.

“I know the job. But what is surprising me is that I was immediately on the pace to deliver the pace notes. Seb was happy during the test and here in the shakedown.”

Sebastien Ogier admitted there wasn't much difference with the co-driver change

Sebastien Ogier admitted there wasn't much difference with the co-driver change

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier admitted that such is the way that Landais and Ingrassia talk and deliver the notes, he didn't notice too much of a difference when the pair reunited in Monday’s test.

When asked if it felt strange to have Ingrassia alongside him, Ogier added: “Yes, and no because it feels it didn't change much, and the notes and intonation are so close between the two guys. If you don't really think too much, it's not a big change.

“I mean, of course Julien will dream for that a [victory], but for many reasons, but also in a way, for Vincent and his family. As always, for everybody, for many reasons, even for my team also being based here [In Finland], there are many reasons to try to perform well this week."

Last minute co-driver change aside, Ogier expects a “big fight” for victory between his Toyota team-mates and Hyundai rivals. With uncertainty hanging over the likelihood of the season finale taking place in Saudi Arabia, securing a strong haul of points for a 10th world title bid will be crucial.

“There will be a big fight for sure,” said Ogier, who is 38 points adrift of championship leader Elfyn Evans.

“But I think we also don't forget Hyundai, which have been performing well here. In the past and last year, I had some great speed so I think on the paper it looks quite exciting for the fight for the win. And we definitely want to be part of this fight.

“Of course, if you remove even one round [Saudi Arabia], then it will be important to catch some points this weekend. Definitely Elfyn has an edge at the moment. But realistically, I think the five Toyota drivers can still win the championship.”

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