Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach Next / WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals
WRC / Rally Spain Stage report

WRC Spain: Neuville snatches slender lead from Ogier on Friday morning

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville ended the opening morning of Rally Spain with a slender 0.5s lead over Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier after a hotly contested quartet of asphalt stages.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC Spain: Neuville snatches slender lead from Ogier on Friday morning

Neuville snatched the rally lead from eight-time world champion Ogier after winning the fourth and final test of the morning loop. 

The Belgian became the third leader across the four stages, following a bright start from newly-crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera, who won the opening two tests.

Rovanpera ended the the loop in third, 4.2s adrift, while Ott Tanak was fourth, a further 1.8s in arrears, but ahead of Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

The top 10 was completed by Hyundai’s Dani Sordo, Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta, followed by the M-Sport contingent of Craig Breen, the returning Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith.    

Overnight rain presented damp stages to kick off the the morning loop that began with two brand new tests.

The damp conditions coupled with the cuts ensured road conditions would become increasingly worse as mud was dragged onto the sinuous asphalt roads. 

That handed the advantage to new champion Rovanpera as he made the most of his road position to win the first stage by 1.2s from Neuville.

Rovanpera admitted it was not a “perfect stage” from himself but it was enough to take the win as his rivals battled the worsening road conditions.

Tanak was third-fastest, 0.3s behind his teammate Neuville, but the Estonian was struggling for rhythm.

Ogier was only a tenth back in fourth ahead of Evans, Sordo and Breen, who led the quintet of M-Sport Ford Pumas. 

Rovanpera struck again in Stage 2, held in similar conditions. The Finn marched to another stage win as he pipped Neuville by 2.1s, with Evans, 0.9s further back. Ogier remained in contention just a tenth adrift of Evans.

However, Tanak lost 7.3s in the test after suffering a problem with the hybrid unit on his i20 N.

The dirtier roads and later road position hampered the M-Sport runners as Breen, Loubet, Greensmith and Fourmaux dropped away from the lead group. 

Rovanpera’s perfect start came to end on the drier Stage 3 when an inspired Ogier clocked the fastest time to not only win the stage - the longest of the morning - but move into the rally lead overall. 

The Frenchman was 3.3s quicker than Neuville, who moved to second overall, while Rovanpera battled understeer and dropped to third overall after setting the fourth-quickest time, some 8.2s adrift of the pace.

"This one was a bit trickier compared to the first two,” said Rovanpera. “I felt I didn't have so much grip in the beginning and at the end I was having some understeer. 

“I think in the middle we did okay, but we were definitely losing a bit at the beginning and the end." 

Rovanpera wasn’t the only driver struggling as Breen lamented his pacenotes made during recce as he dropped another 22.9s.

"I may as well have stayed at home in there,” said Breen. “My notes are so, so slow. I've never done this rally in the dry. I've just made [my pacenotes] so slow and we're paying the price.”

M-Sport teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet also lost valuable time when his front left tyre came adrift from the Puma’s rim, which cost the Frenchman 49.4s, dropping him from ninth to 11th overall. 

The rally lead changed for a third time on the final stage of the loop when Neuville pipped Tanak by 1.8s to win Stage 4. Ogier could only manage a time 2.4s slower than Neuville which was enough to relinquish his short-lived lead.

There was some drama for the lead Hyundai duo though as Tanak’s car appeared to suffer from an alternator issue that necessitated a stop on the road section for a repair, while Neuville’s i20 N was dropping oil.

Behind, there was further problems for Loubet, who managed to complete the stage, but was forced to stop to put out a small fire in his Puma’s engine bay.  

Crews will repeat the morning loop of stages this afternoon. 

shares
comments

Related video

Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach
Previous article

Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach
Next article

WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals

WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai perplexed by double WRC hybrid drama for Tanak on Rally Spain Rally Spain
WRC

Hyundai perplexed by double WRC hybrid drama for Tanak on Rally Spain

WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals Rally Spain
WRC

WRC Spain: Ogier leads Rovanpera as punctures strike rivals

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime
WRC

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Latest news

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle
MotoGP MotoGP

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin blitzed the Malaysian Grand Prix pole record as the top three MotoGP title protagonists struggled, with points leader Francescso Bagnaia crashing.

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner believes there should be a rethink over Formula 1’s budget cap rules as the paddock awaits news of what action Red Bull may face.

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test

Formula 1's second visit to the United States in 2022 began with Ferrari sweeping both sessions at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. But it was an unusual opening day that offered little in the way of meaningful clues as to what the true pecking order is right now.

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during United States Grand Prix practice at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.