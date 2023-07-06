Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia
Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen and M-Sport's Ott Tanak will pilot their World Rally Championship cars in this weekend’s Lõuna-Eesti Rally to prepare for Rally Estonia later this month.
The pair feature on the 19-car entry list for the one-day gravel rally which will take in 68.53km of stages.
For Suninen, the event represents his first competitive drive behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after receiving a call-up to drive the team's third car for upcoming WRC rounds in Estonia (20-23 July) and Finland (3-6 August).
The 29-year-old, who has recently been announced as part of Hyundai's driver development programme, has previously tested the car at Hyundai's Finland test base.
"This is a great opportunity to get back to top-tier cars and I have been really missing it," said Suninen last month.
"Estonia and Finland have previously been strong rallies for me, but it will be a big challenge to learn the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 hybrid and the hybrid system with limited testing.
"Both rallies are known as sprint rallies where you need 110% confidence and to push flat out from the first corner to get good results, so that will ask for a lot of patience from me and only time will show our approach.
"My goal is to learn the car step by step and to gradually show more pace and bring good points for the team."
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Suninen isn't the only Rally1 car on the entry list with the Finn joined by 2019 world rally champion Tanak.
Saturday's rally will be the second time Tanak has competed on home soil driving the Ford Puma Rally1 this year, after winning the opening round of the Estonian national championship at Otepaa in February.
The rally follows a pre-event test for the M-Sport team on gravel where a modified rear wing was tested.
"So far it's been a bit tricky this year, so we need to find a bit of speed for the next rally as it is all about the speed now," said Tanak after finishing sixth at last month's Safari Rally Kenya.
Related video
Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC
Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC
Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico
Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Latest news
SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion
SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion
Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations
Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations Vasseur: F1 should be open to change on 2026 power unit regulations
M-Sport's Dakar challenger completes main development phase
M-Sport's Dakar challenger completes main development phase M-Sport's Dakar challenger completes main development phase
Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero
Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.