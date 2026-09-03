Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

WRC Rally del Paraguay

Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash

Neuville and Wydaeghe came to Katsuta’s rescue, which he has expressed deep appreciation for

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Takamoto Katsuta has praised the actions of his rivals Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe following the “biggest” accident of his World Rally Championship career at Rally Paraguay.

The Toyota driver and co-driver Aaron Johnston were involved in a violent crash, which forced officials to cancel stage 21 of the gravel rally last weekend. 

Katsuta's GR Yaris went up onto two wheels while navigating through a fast left and right corner before pitching into a roll. The car then took out a telegraph pole before coming to rest on its side. 

While Toyota confirmed that both driver and co-driver were OK, Katsuta has revealed that he was initially unable to remove himself from the wreckage. After eventually exiting the car Katsuta and Johnston were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

“It was really a big accident, the biggest in my career, I would say. The impact itself was one of the biggest impacts I’ve had," said Katsuta, who also rolled his GR Yaris in the opening stage of the rally. 

“I was not able to get out from the car, it was so painful. But at least we are here now, so big thanks to this regulation that all the safety, protection and things that are doing their job. At the same time, they organised well to bring us to the hospital quick enough.

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“Also I must say thank you to Thierry and Martijn. They arrived at the location just after our incident and [took care of] us very much until the rescue team arrived.

“I was not able to walk and stay as normal, so it was quite scary, but they helped us a lot at that moment, which is most important for this sport.

“I really appreciate both of you. I never forget about this and we keep pushing each other in the rallies.”

The two-time WRC rally winner will now focus on preparing for Rally Chile next week after dropping to fourth in the championship standings.   

“We'll try to recover as much as possible for Chile. I'm really sorry for the team for this weekend on my end,” said Katsuta.  “We'll come back stronger and we'll do our best in the next three rallies. And thank you to all the fans in Paraguay and South America for your support and encouragement. Even though the result wasn't what we hoped for, it was a really enjoyable rally to experience with all of you.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

WRC
WRC
FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

Sebastien Ogier apologises for “out of line” interaction with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Sebastien Ogier apologises for “out of line” interaction with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
More from
Thierry Neuville

Thierry Neuville claims WRC Rally Finland was "too fast", his rivals disagree

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
Thierry Neuville claims WRC Rally Finland was "too fast", his rivals disagree

WRC drivers react to FIA’s landmark new promoter deal

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
WRC drivers react to FIA’s landmark new promoter deal

How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

WRC
Rally Greece
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic
More from
Toyota Racing

Sami Pajari “stunned” by WRC record after third straight victory

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Sami Pajari “stunned” by WRC record after third straight victory

Sami Pajari makes WRC history with third consecutive win in Paraguay

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Sami Pajari makes WRC history with third consecutive win in Paraguay

How Sebastien Ogier’s scary crash opened up Finnish WRC history for Sami Pajari

WRC
Rally Finland
How Sebastien Ogier’s scary crash opened up Finnish WRC history for Sami Pajari

Latest news

Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Takamoto Katsuta will “never forget” rivals’ help after “biggest” career WRC crash

Lightning McQueen debuts as F1 track vehicle at Italian GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Lightning McQueen debuts as F1 track vehicle at Italian GP

Penalised Kimi Antonelli to go "full attack" at Monza F1 home race

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Penalised Kimi Antonelli to go "full attack" at Monza F1 home race

FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

WRC
WRC WRC
FIA president optimistic WRC will return to Argentina

Feature

Discover prime content

How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
By Tom Howard
How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real

WRC
By Tom Howard
How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real

How many manufacturers will take the Rally2 option in 2027?

WRC
By Tom Howard
How many manufacturers will take the Rally2 option in 2027?

What the WRC “deal of the century” means for Hyundai and M-Sport

WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
What the WRC “deal of the century” means for Hyundai and M-Sport
View more