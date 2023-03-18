Subscribe
Previous / Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Next / Lappi crashes out of WRC Mexico lead on Saturday's opening stage
WRC / Rally Mexico News

Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico

World Rally Championship leader Ott Tanak says there were other issues on top of the turbo failure that hampered the M-Sport driver’s progress at Rally Mexico.  

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico

Tanak endured a difficult start to the first gravel rally of the season after ending Friday in 18th position, 14m05s behind rally leader and Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi

The 2019 world champion already faced the daunting task of opening Mexico’s dusty gravel stages as championship leader, before a turbo failure cost the Estonian 12 minutes across the morning loop. 

After nursing the Ford Pumas to midday service where the issue was repaired, Tanak struggled to match the speed of his Rally1 rivals across the afternoon stages.

The Estonian confirmed that it wasn’t his road position that was to blame for his lack of speed.

“It has been a tough day,” said Tanak. “It was not really much to do with the road position it was generally some other issues which I didn’t notice this morning. 

“We are struggling to match the R5 [cars] so it would be nice if we could find more pace.”

Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Tanak admitted he was fortunate to complete all of Friday’s stages following the turbo issue.

The problem required Tanak to stop in stage 3 where he attempted to fix the issue, before going on to limp through three stages before reaching midday service.

The situation wasn’t made any easier by Mexico’s high altitude stages that can sap engine power by up to 30%, but luckily Tanak was assisted by his Rally1 car’s hybrid power. 

“Without some hybrid support in some places it was not going to be possible [to make it to service]," he added. 

“We were lucky to have some extra support [from hybrid], but, anyway, we lost more than 12 minutes, so I guess it was going to be slow anyway.

“It was quite a struggle in the car. I didn’t feel anything going slowly before, it just switched off. I hoped that it was just a loose [turbo] pipe but this wasn’t the case.”

Tanak was the only M-Sport driver to navigate through Friday’s stages after team-mates Pierre-Louis Loubet and Jourdan Serderidis retired on stage 3 in separate incidents. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi crashes out of WRC Mexico lead on Saturday's opening stage
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans

WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

WRC
Rally Sweden

Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one" Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Sebring 12 Hours: AXR Cadillac wins after wild, late-race GTP pile-up

Sebring 12 Hours: AXR Cadillac wins after wild, late-race GTP pile-up

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Sebring 12 Hours: AXR Cadillac wins after wild, late-race GTP pile-up Sebring 12 Hours: AXR Cadillac wins after wild, late-race GTP pile-up

Josh Williams: "I just wanted to voice my opinion"

Josh Williams: "I just wanted to voice my opinion"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Josh Williams: "I just wanted to voice my opinion" Josh Williams: "I just wanted to voice my opinion"

WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans

WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.