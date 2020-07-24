Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Estonia / Breaking news

Tanak keen to capitalise on Estonia home advantage

shares
comments
Tanak keen to capitalise on Estonia home advantage
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 10:10 AM

Ott Tanak says the resumption of the WRC season in his Estonian homeland in September is the perfect opportunity to reignite his title defence with new employer Hyundai.

Having run as a successful promotional event last year, the Baltic country has struck a deal to run the first WRC event since Rally Mexico in March following the coronavirus pandemic.

The event organisers' agreement with WRC bosses and the FIA is part of a deal that is believed to be in the region of two million Euros for the high-speed gravel event.

Following the opening three rounds of 2020, reigning champion Tanak is fifth in the standings, 24 points behind current leader and six-time champion Sebastien Ogier.

Read Also:

Tanak's title defence began with a horror crash in Rally Monte Carlo but he regrouped to finish runner-up in the next two rounds in Sweden and Mexico, and he believes he can put his local knowledge to good use in Estonia to continue his podium streak.

"To restart the season in Estonia is definitely great," said Tanak. "The Finns have had their chance to drive on their home roads. It's the same for Seb [Ogier] in Gap [Monte Carlo], so [like me] I am sure Estonia is grateful for the opportunity.

"It's great the Promoter found a way to restart the season. I won Rally Estonia in 2019 - I am sure I have some good experience on those roads.

"The biggest advantage is the [lack of] travel time to the event - I am happy for that. I want to do my best and if there is any advantage being on home soil then, of course, I'll use it."

Ott Tänak, Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Tanak, who scored his first rally win as a Hyundai driver earlier this month in the Viru Rally, is adamant he can still retain his WRC crown despite his deficit to Ogier.

"The Monte accident and zero points at the start of the season was never the plan, but two second place finishes [since then] means it is not a bad start," he said. "I am confident that everything is still possible."

Hyundai has announced its driver line-up for Estonia will comprise Tanak, Thierry Neuville and Craig Breen, who will be making his second start of the year after Rally Sweden.

Breen was supposed to drive the third works i20 Coupe WRC in Rally Finland before the event became one of several to be cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract

Previous article

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Estonia
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Trending Today

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Latest news

Tanak keen to capitalise on Estonia home advantage
WRC WRC / Breaking news
30m

Tanak keen to capitalise on Estonia home advantage

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract

Mikkelsen hopes Pirelli role can lead to WRC return
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Mikkelsen hopes Pirelli role can lead to WRC return

WRC changes starting order rules for Estonia return
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC changes starting order rules for Estonia return

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

2
Formula 1

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

2h
4
World Superbike

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati

5
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

Tanak keen to capitalise on Estonia home advantage
WRC

Tanak keen to capitalise on Estonia home advantage

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract
WRC

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract

Mikkelsen hopes Pirelli role can lead to WRC return
WRC

Mikkelsen hopes Pirelli role can lead to WRC return

WRC changes starting order rules for Estonia return
WRC

WRC changes starting order rules for Estonia return

Toyota reveals revised WRC schedule for Katsuta
WRC

Toyota reveals revised WRC schedule for Katsuta

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.