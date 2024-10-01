All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
WRC Rally Chile

Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight

The 2019 world rally champion has not given up the fight against team-mate and championship leader Neuville

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Ott Tänak, Hyundai World Rally Team

Ott Tänak, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tanak says Thierry Neuville is “not safe yet” after taking a nibble out of his Hyundai team-mate's World Rally Championship lead at Rally Chile. 

The 2019 world champion outscored Neuville by five points last weekend to reduce the deficit in the title race to 29 points with two rounds of the seasons remaining in Central Europe and Japan, and 60 points on the table. 

In what proved to be a difficult rally for Hyundai, Tanak managed to improve his i20 N through several tweaks across the event to lead the rally on the Friday without scoring a stage win. 

The Estonian eventually finished third behind Toyota duo Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans as the Japanese brand eroded Hyundai’s manufacturers’ championship lead from 35 points to 17. 

Read Also:

While Neuville remains the favourite to lift a maiden WRC drivers’ title, Tanak says the fight is not over.    

“Obviously it is a very big gap but let’s say Thierry is not safe yet," said Tanak when asked about his championship hopes. 

“We were maybe a bit lucky that Seb [Ogier] hit trouble on Friday and other than that there was nothing we could do against the Toyotas. We gave our maximum and scored everything we could.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“They [Toyota] have bounced back, but let’s see. Now we go to tarmac and we should have good road position for that. Definitely the fight is not over yet, and we need to work hard for it.”

After initially struggling in seventh after opening road on Friday, Neuville declared himself happy with his recovery to fourth, limiting the damage to his points advantage.

But the Belgian is hoping to wrap up the championship sooner rather than later to end his internal fight with Tanak and focus on helping Hyundai fend off Toyota in the manufacturers’ title fight. 

“Obviously some drivers made mistakes early in the race, and from that point again our plan and strategy had to be adapted, and we mainly focussed on Ott," said Neuville.

“We have done what we needed but we need to make sure we get things [the drivers’ title] done quickly as there is still a manufacturers’ championship to fight for, and we should ensure that for Japan we can fight as we should for that title. It is important not to have an internal fight and be ready to beat Toyota.

“We lost 18 points [to Toyota], and for sure there is a fight between me and Ott which is ongoing and nobody will take the biggest risks, but we lost some important points against Toyota. 

“They [Toyota] will bring many cars and will also do that in Central Europe and we need to have a good approach and strategy as a team to make sure we don’t lose the manufacturers’ championship.” 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Chile
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
Lappi not afraid by uncertain WRC future

Lappi not afraid by uncertain WRC future

WRC
Rally Chile
Lappi not afraid by uncertain WRC future
Stewards reject Solberg protest, Rossel keeps WRC2 Chile win

Stewards reject Solberg protest, Rossel keeps WRC2 Chile win

WRC
Rally Chile
Stewards reject Solberg protest, Rossel keeps WRC2 Chile win
Ott Tanak
More from
Ott Tanak
Elfyn Evans keeps WRC Rally Chile lead after Hyundai protest

Elfyn Evans keeps WRC Rally Chile lead after Hyundai protest

WRC
Rally Chile
Elfyn Evans keeps WRC Rally Chile lead after Hyundai protest
Tanak surprised by WRC Rally Chile pace after Friday struggles

Tanak surprised by WRC Rally Chile pace after Friday struggles

WRC
Rally Chile
Tanak surprised by WRC Rally Chile pace after Friday struggles
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

Aston Martin: “Foolish” to ignore McLaren’s upgrade approach

Aston Martin: “Foolish” to ignore McLaren’s upgrade approach

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Aston Martin: “Foolish” to ignore McLaren’s upgrade approach
McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

F3 FIA F3
Monza
McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema
How Michael Jordan inspires Acosta to bet on KTM for his MotoGP future

How Michael Jordan inspires Acosta to bet on KTM for his MotoGP future

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
How Michael Jordan inspires Acosta to bet on KTM for his MotoGP future
What does Renault’s axing of its engine project mean for F1? Our writers have their say

What does Renault’s axing of its engine project mean for F1? Our writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
What does Renault’s axing of its engine project mean for F1? Our writers have their say

Prime

Discover prime content
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia