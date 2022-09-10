Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement Next / M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
WRC / Rally Greece News

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak is not expecting team orders instructing Acropolis Rally leader Thierry Neuville to move aside to help his slim World Rally Championship hopes.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid

Tanak heads into final day of the Greek gravel rally sitting 27.9s behind team-mate and rally leader Neuville following an eventful Saturday that shook up the leaderboard.

Neuville, Tanak and team-mate Dani Sordo started the day sitting fourth, fifth and sixth overall, but now lockout the podium places after drama struck the overnight top three of Sebastien Loeb, Pierre-Louis Loubet and Esapekka Lappi.

With Tanak mathematically the strongest candidate to catch runaway world championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, the topic of team orders has emerged given Hyundai’s strong position with three stages remaining.

The call for team orders has been strengthen by the fact Rovanpera is highly unlikely to finish in the points paying positions, sitting almost 17 minutes adrift of Neuville, after losing time to a collision with a tree. A maximum of five points from the rally ending powerstage is the Finn’s best hope of adding to his tally.

Should Tanak take the victory and Rovanpera miss out on powerstage points, the 2019 champion could reduce Rovanpera’s championship lead from 72 to 47 points with 90 points available from the final three rounds.

Asked if he expected Neuville to move over on Sunday, Tanak said: “I don’t think so, I think it is bit too much to ask.”

Neuville, yet to win a rally this year, offered a similar response when asked if he would be expected to give up time to Tanak: “No, not all to be honest. I think the target for the team is to bring the three cars home on the podium. If we get that I think there will be a big party.”

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Hyundai’s deputy team director Julien Moncet reiterated that ensuring his drivers bring home a 1-2-3 was the priority, but didn’t deny that team orders would be deployed.

“My only issue is to secure the 1-2-3 position on the road tomorrow for the rest we will see,” said Moncet.

Moncet did reveal his team faced a tough afternoon battling overheating issues on all three i20 Ns caused by the high ambient temperatures.

“It has been a tough day for everybody, we have seen a lot of dramas suffering from the roads and the temperatures,” he added.

“We had some concerns but we managed to sort them out with the support of the team.

“It has been a tough day for us and we have been a bit nervous especially this afternoon when we saw all the alarms on the cars, but here we are 1-2-3. We are looking forward to tomorrow.”

Rovanpera not confident in salvaging powerstage points

Championship favourite Rovanpera has downplayed the prospect of salvaging powerstage points following an out of sorts performance on the tough Greek gravels stages.

The Toyota driver and five-time rally winner this season has struggled to match the outright pace this weekend.

Rovanpera was hampered by opening the roads on Friday which left the 21-year-old more than a minute adrift in ninth. But any hope of salvaging a finish in the championship points paying positions was dashed by an error on Stage 9 on Saturday.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Rovanpera isn’t confident he has the pace to challenge on the rally ending powerstage.

“We had nothing to fight for so we just drove through the stage,” said Rovanpera.

“Of course we will try to do what we can [on the powerstage], but I think we are lacking so much pace at the moment that it is not possible to do much there.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement
Previous article

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement
Next article

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight” Rally Greece
WRC

Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight”

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3 Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight”
WRC WRC

Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight”

Ott Tanak says it was a shame to be denied a “fair fight” for the Acropolis Rally Greece victory after criticising Hyundai Motorsport's decision to deploy team orders.

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3

Thierry Neuville survived a brutal Acropolis Rally Greece to end his World Rally Championship victory drought and head a history-making maiden 1-2-3 for Hyundai Motorsport.

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders

Hyundai remains on course to score a maiden World Rally Championship podium lockout at Acropolis Rally Greece as Thierry Neuville headed Ott Tanak on Sunday morning.

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally

M-Sport has confirmed Sebastien Loeb won’t rejoin the Acropolis Rally given the tight turnaround to ensure its cars are prepared in time for Rally New Zealand.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.