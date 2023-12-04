Tanak set for busy refresher month to prepare for WRC 2024
Ott Tanak is expected to test Hyundai’s World Rally Championship challenger before the end of the year as part of a busy month of preparations following his move from M-Sport.
Tanak will rejoin the South Korean marque for 2024 after leaving the team with a year remaining on his contract at the end of 2022 to join M-Sport for this season.
The 2019 world champion scored two wins (Sweden, Chile) driving an M-Sport Ford Puma, but has opted to return to Hyundai following a season of misfortune.
Tanak is set to jump aboard the i20 N this month to begin preparations for January’s 2024 curtain raiser in Monte Carlo.
While the Estonian has driven the 2022-specification i20 N, he believes there will be plenty of work to do to be ready for Monte Carlo (25-28 January).
“We will be quite busy, so there will be quite a bit to do in December,” said Tanak.
“It is a car I have been in before so I should know it a bit, but I definitely need to refresh myself and also I have some work to do to be ready for next year.
“The expectations won’t be any less and obviously it seems that [team principal] Cyril [Abiteboul] is a strong leader so he doesn’t expect anything less than the win, so we definitely need to deliver.”
Photo by: M-Sport
Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Reflecting on his season at M-Sport, Tanak said he expected much more from the 2023 campaign.
“It is always somehow a bit dangerous if you have high expectations, it is easy to have a high fall and obviously that is probably what happened from my side, and in some ways also from the team side, I guess,” Tanak added.
“We definitely expected to perform much more. I think the beginning of the year was not too bad but then we couldn’t develop and then we started to go backwards. From the mid-season, I guess the emotions were not the best.
“We are definitely disappointed from both sides. There needs to be some positives for me this year, and we have to take them (from the two wins).”
Related video
WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport
WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport
WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second
WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory, Hyundai pair fight for second
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
M-Sport hands Fourmaux Rally1 outing for WRC season finale
M-Sport hands Fourmaux Rally1 outing for WRC season finale M-Sport hands Fourmaux Rally1 outing for WRC season finale
M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit
M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Latest news
Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign
How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.