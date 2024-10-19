Tanak: WRC manufacturers’ title priority despite drivers’ points swing

Ott Tanak says helping Hyundai win the World Rally Championship manufacturers' title remains his priority despite provisionally reducing team-mate Thierry Neuville's drivers' points lead at the Central European Rally.

Tanak headed into the WRC's penultimate round 29 points adrift of Neuville, knowing his team-mate could claim a maiden world title if he outscored him by two points.

Neuville was on course to do that, having led the rally until stage 11, when two off-road excursions dropped the Belgian to fourth, while Tanak ended the day in second, 5.2s adrift of leader Toyota's Sebastien Ogier.

Prior to Neuville’s mistake, Tanak had closed to within 0.8s of his team-mate after winning stage nine.

Tanak revealed at the midday service that his speed prompted messages reminding him of the risks at stake in regards to the manufacturers' title battle from the Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul, who is keen to deliver the Korean marque’s first title since 2020.

However, under the new points system for this year, Tanak stands to take at least five points out of Neuville’s lead if he finishes the rally, which could ensure the title battle will go down to season finale in Japan next month.

The points margin between the drivers could fluctuate again on Sunday with 12 points on offer under the Super Sunday format.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Despite the possible points swing, the 2019 world champion says the drivers' title is not his main focus, and that protecting Hyundai's 17-point lead over Toyota is the main objective.

“Tomorrow we still need to keep pushing as we have done so far, and it is important to score points tomorrow,” said Tanak.

“The manufacturers' title is so open it is really my first priority. The drivers’ title is still up to Thierry and what he wants to do with that. The Toyotas are so fast at the moment I need to manage with them.”

While disappointed by the mistakes that cost him valuable championship points, Neuville says his plan for Sunday is to push for Super Sunday points to bolster his title hopes.

Neuville could still lift the title on Sunday although it is highly likely he will need Tanak to have a problem.

“There was a chance for a better result today but it could have been worse. We didn’t expect to be in the lead after the first day of a rally that we didn’t need to win, but the rhythm was there and the car was working well,” said Neuville.

“Today was more challenging and a small mistake in the recce [when making pacenotes] cost important seconds in the fight for victory. We lost a few positions but we are still in the race.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I think we have to drive fast [on Sunday] and take the maximum points, but we definitely need to bring the car home.”

Wary of the team’s position in the manufacturers’ title battle, Abiteboul has set a target for Neuville on Sunday.

“If Thierry does it [wins the drivers’ title on Sunday], it would probably mean something bad would have to happen to Ott and that is not what I wish for right now,” said Abiteboul.

“I think the target for Thierry will be to get at least 30 points ahead of Seb [Ogier in the championship], and if he can do that we will be in a decent position to manage the drivers’ title in Japan.”