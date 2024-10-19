All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
WRC Central Europe Rally

Tanak: WRC manufacturers’ title priority despite drivers’ points swing

Tanak will keep pushing for points at the Central European Rally, but the drivers’ title fight is his secondary focus

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Sami Pajari, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, AEC - DG Sport Competition Citroen C3 Rally2
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Grégoire Munster, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team with fans
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
33

Ott Tanak says helping Hyundai win the World Rally Championship manufacturers' title remains his priority despite provisionally reducing team-mate Thierry Neuville's drivers' points lead at the Central European Rally.

Tanak headed into the WRC's penultimate round 29 points adrift of Neuville, knowing his team-mate could claim a maiden world title if he outscored him by two points.

Neuville was on course to do that, having led the rally until stage 11, when two off-road excursions dropped the Belgian to fourth, while Tanak ended the day in second, 5.2s adrift of leader Toyota's Sebastien Ogier.

Prior to Neuville’s mistake, Tanak had closed to within 0.8s of his team-mate after winning stage nine.

Tanak revealed at the midday service that his speed prompted messages reminding him of the risks at stake in regards to the manufacturers' title battle from the Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul, who is keen to deliver the Korean marque’s first title since 2020.

However, under the new points system for this year, Tanak stands to take at least five points out of Neuville’s lead if he finishes the rally, which could ensure the title battle will go down to season finale in Japan next month.

The points margin between the drivers could fluctuate again on Sunday with 12 points on offer under the Super Sunday format.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Despite the possible points swing, the 2019 world champion says the drivers' title is not his main focus, and that protecting Hyundai's 17-point lead over Toyota is the main objective.

“Tomorrow we still need to keep pushing as we have done so far, and it is important to score points tomorrow,” said Tanak.

“The manufacturers' title is so open it is really my first priority. The drivers’ title is still up to Thierry and what he wants to do with that. The Toyotas are so fast at the moment I need to manage with them.”

While disappointed by the mistakes that cost him valuable championship points, Neuville says his plan for Sunday is to push for Super Sunday points to bolster his title hopes.

Neuville could still lift the title on Sunday although it is highly likely he will need Tanak to have a problem.

“There was a chance for a better result today but it could have been worse. We didn’t expect to be in the lead after the first day of a rally that we didn’t need to win, but the rhythm was there and the car was working well,” said Neuville.

“Today was more challenging and a small mistake in the recce [when making pacenotes] cost important seconds in the fight for victory. We lost a few positions but we are still in the race.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I think we have to drive fast [on Sunday] and take the maximum points, but we definitely need to bring the car home.”

Wary of the team’s position in the manufacturers’ title battle, Abiteboul has set a target for Neuville on Sunday.

“If Thierry does it [wins the drivers’ title on Sunday], it would probably mean something bad would have to happen to Ott and that is not what I wish for right now,” said Abiteboul.

“I think the target for Thierry will be to get at least 30 points ahead of Seb [Ogier in the championship], and if he can do that we will be in a decent position to manage the drivers’ title in Japan.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Central Europe: Ogier responds to Tanak pace to extend advantage
Next article WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan

WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan

WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan
WRC Central Europe: Ogier crashes out on penultimate stage

WRC Central Europe: Ogier crashes out on penultimate stage

WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Ogier crashes out on penultimate stage
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Chile
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
Ott Tanak
More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight

Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight

WRC
Rally Chile
Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight
Elfyn Evans keeps WRC Rally Chile lead after Hyundai protest

Elfyn Evans keeps WRC Rally Chile lead after Hyundai protest

WRC
Rally Chile
Elfyn Evans keeps WRC Rally Chile lead after Hyundai protest
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai: Neuville knows "what he needs to do” to win WRC title

Hyundai: Neuville knows "what he needs to do” to win WRC title

WRC
Central Europe Rally
Hyundai: Neuville knows "what he needs to do” to win WRC title
Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER

Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER

WRC
Central Europe Rally
Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell & 488 World Finals: Hassid and Wietlisbach world champions

Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell & 488 World Finals: Hassid and Wietlisbach world champions

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell & 488 World Finals: Hassid and Wietlisbach world champions
Ferrari | Imola, Trofeo Pirelli and AM World Finals: Owen and Valint surprise champions

Ferrari | Imola, Trofeo Pirelli and AM World Finals: Owen and Valint surprise champions

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari | Imola, Trofeo Pirelli and AM World Finals: Owen and Valint surprise champions
Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance

Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

DTM DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

Prime

Discover prime content
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia