Oliver Solberg highlights area he must “work on” after WRC Japan setback

Oliver Solberg identified what he needs to “work on” moving forward following a costly crash while fighting for victory at Rally Japan.

The Toyota driver had been reeling in rally leader and team-mate Elfyn Evans when he was caught out by dirt on the road approaching a tight left-hander in stage 10. Solberg was unable to avoid clattering into a telegraph pole, which broke his GR Yaris’ right rear suspension.

It was his third high profile accident on asphalt this season following incidents in Croatia and the Canary Islands. Solberg faced suggestions that he was taking too many risks before the crash in Japan, which the Swede quickly dismissed.

Despite the setback, the 24-year-old rejoined the rally in style, leaving the event with the full 10 Sunday points to maintain third position in the standings, albeit 49 points behind championship leader and Japan winner Evans.

After further reflection on the defining moment of his rally, the Monte Carlo winner has pinpointed where he needs to improve.

Oliver Solberg: You can't be patient at this level Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I think I need to work more and I need to get a better understanding of what more I need to slow down in these tricky places, together with the information that you get from your gravel crew, [route] note crew,” said Solberg.

“I need to find a better way [to work] together and work more in getting more information that I need to slow down in these tricky places that I didn’t know about or expect. This is one of those things.”

When asked if he needs to be more patient at times behind the wheel, he added: “On this level you can’t [be more patient and accept to lose time].”

“If I want to be fourth or fifth, no problem it is easier. But then every time you are in the fight and get caught up in the fight, and if you can’t trust the information you have, then you have to drive slowly everywhere. So, it is very easy to say slow down but the feeling was so good.

“Friday was good, Sunday was good and half of Saturday was good. It is just the little details and the margins at this level are so small. I have definitely learned the hard way, and it is a bit harder than I expected. It felt like a different thing again and a different type of learning. There are definitely things to work on.”

Solberg will now gear up for seven consecutive gravel rallies that will complete the 2026 season, beginning with Acropolis Rally Greece later this month.