Previous / Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally
WRC News

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

The chances of a United Kingdom round on the 2023 World Rally Championship calendar appear unlikely, with the WRC confirming time is running out to reach an agreement.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Work is well underway to secure next year's calendar with the championship aiming to expand to 14 events, comprising eight based in Europe and six long-haul rallies.

The UK remains a key market for the championship, with efforts continuing to bring rallying's top tier back to these shores for the first time since Wales Rally GB 2019.

Rally Northern Ireland is the most likely prospect on the table for the WRC to return to the UK, but securing government funding continues to provide a hurdle.

The WRC has worked closely with Rally Northern Ireland promoter and businessman Bobby Willis for the last two years to turn the proposal into a reality.

An August slot on the 2022 calendar was kept open for the rally but the bid collapsed when a funding agreement from the Northern Ireland government hadn't be committed, within Motorsport UK's timeline, it deemed was required to successfully put on the event.

WRC event director Simon Larkin says the championship is still supporting the Rally Northern Ireland bid to join the 2023 calendar but admits "something dramatic" would need to happen in the next few weeks for the event to receive the green light.

"Our ambition is to get back to where we were or would have been in 2020 which is aiming for 14 events and I think we will achieve eight in Europe and six outside of Europe," Larkin told Motorsport.com.

"We have been working with Bobby Willis in Northern Ireland for a couple of years.

"It is a project we were quite enthusiastic about and we have lended all of our support. The UK is not a great place for politics and Northern Ireland is not a great place for politics.

"There is a lot of party politics and it is very difficult to get the final sign off and we are still persisting with it. We hope it will continue but the time is running out.

"Something drastic would have to happen in the next few weeks for it to happen I would say."

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

However, it appears Germany has indicated its interest in rejoining the calendar for the first time since 2019.

While the WRC is yet to receive a formal proposal, there has been some initial discussions with German ASN, the ADAC.

Read Also:

Meanwhile, the FIA released tweaks to the WRC's Rally1 regulations on Wednesday following the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting.

The time to repair retired Rally1 cars will be increased to a maximum of four hours with the option to split this window into a maximum of two slots (the amount of time per section being at the discrepancy of the team).

This will enable team personnel to optimise the workload before and after the evening service and allow additional time for them to work on the car, due to more complex procedures with Rally1 hybrid vehicles.

In the Technical Regulations, proposals related to the opening of the rear window and roof vent of Rally1 cars, which require the support of the Homologation Commission, were approved to address the challenges of cockpit temperatures experienced at the last rallies.

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

WRC legends Ogier, Loeb eyeing more outings in 2022
WRC

WRC legends Ogier, Loeb eyeing more outings in 2022

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya
WRC

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

Latest news

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
