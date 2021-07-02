Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

By:
, News editor

Toyota president Akiyo Toyoda has revealed he was left shaking with excitement after witnessing Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta score a maiden World Rally Championship podium in Kenya.

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

Katsuta produced arguably the drive of his career at last weekend’s Safari Rally to finish second behind Toyota teammate and winner Sebastien Ogier, to claim his first top flight WRC podium.

Competing in his first full-time campaign with Toyota, the 28-year-old has impressed this season, and is the only driver to finish inside the top six at all six events to date.

Despite a bout of food poisoning on the recce, Katsuta led the Safari Rally on Sunday, before being overhauled by Ogier, who went on to win the event by 21.8s.

The WRC podium for Katsuta was the first scored by a Japanese driver since Kenjiro Shinozuka finished second at the 1994 Safari Rally.

Katsuta’s success prompted significant praise from the Toyota president, who has been following his compatriot’s progress closely. 

“Takamoto, it was fantastic! I’m very happy with what he has achieved,” said Toyoda. 

“He started the final day ahead of Seb, kept running for the victory and finally stood on the podium. It was so impressive that I was shaking. 

“Since this afternoon, I have been communicating with his father a lot. Both of us were so anxious and not able to do anything else. I am lucky that I was off today. 

“He has completed the rally on those very harsh roads which he has never experienced before, fighting for victory with the world’s top drivers. 

“I think, in this rally alone, he has grown up a lot more than he did before. There are six rallies left in this season, and the last one is Rally Japan. It is going to be very exciting.” 

Read Also:

Katsuta described the podium result as a special feeling before crediting his team’s physio for speeding up his recovery from food poisoning prior to the event. 

“I’m very happy and it is quite a special feeling because it has been a tough weekend,” said Katsuta.

“In the beginning of the week I had food poisoning and I have been quite sick and it was so difficult to do recce, but now we are here and everything works well and I want to say thank you to all of the team.

“On the recce day I was [ill] but our physio and the guys fixed me so in the rally I didn’t have any problems and I could 100 percent concentrate on the pace notes.

“I told myself now is not the time to fight Seb. In the future I will try to catch Seb and want to fight but I need to improve a lot.”

Seven-time WRC champion Ogier also heaped praise on his teammate following his impressive display.

“That guy [Takamoto] is very humble and he deserves a really big applause because this weekend has had such a strong performance,” Ogier added.

shares
comments

Related video

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years

Previous article

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

2
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

16 h
3
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen moves into IMSA for 2021 with Ganassi

4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium
WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

18m
Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years
Video Inside
WRC

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years

Jun 30, 2021
Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023
Video Inside
WRC

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

Jun 30, 2021
Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras
WRC

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras

Jun 29, 2021
Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally
WRC

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally

Jun 29, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Vatanen reunited with title-winning Ford after 40 years 00:47
WRC
17 h

WRC: Vatanen reunited with title-winning Ford after 40 years

WRC: Safari Rally to remain until at least 2023 00:47
WRC
Jun 30, 2021

WRC: Safari Rally to remain until at least 2023

WRC: Hyundai vows to find answers for “unacceptable” reliability 00:43
WRC
Jun 28, 2021

WRC: Hyundai vows to find answers for “unacceptable” reliability

Safari Rally Kenya Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 27, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 27, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years
Video Inside
WRC

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023 Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Takamoto Katsuta More from
Takamoto Katsuta
Toyota reveals revised WRC schedule for Katsuta
WRC

Toyota reveals revised WRC schedule for Katsuta

Toyota hands Katsuta first WRC outings Rally Catalunya
WRC

Toyota hands Katsuta first WRC outings

Toyota downplays “strong” Alonso WRC rumours Rally Catalunya
WRC

Toyota downplays “strong” Alonso WRC rumours

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala Rally Italy
WRC

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala

Ogier wants to stay with Toyota after full-time WRC career ends
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier wants to stay with Toyota after full-time WRC career ends

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Trending Today

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Kevin Magnussen moves into IMSA for 2021 with Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen moves into IMSA for 2021 with Ganassi

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Team history and statistics: Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1

Team history and statistics: Renault

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021

Latest news

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium
WRC WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.