Previous / FIA satisfied Rally Japan can continue after safety protocol breach Next / WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture
WRC / Rally Japan News

Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan

Toyota has taken the covers off its Rally2 concept car at the World Rally Championship season finale in Japan.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan

The Japanese marque has been developing a Rally2 specification GR Yaris for a more than year as it looks to establish a rally customer programme in the future.

The FIA-devised four-wheel drive Rally2 formula has proved a popular and affordable class, which forms the basis of the World Rally Championship's second-tier WRC2 category.

Rally2 cars also represent the top class in the European Rally Championship alongside several national championships.

The unveiling of the GR Yaris Rally2 sees Toyota join the likes of Hyundai, Ford, Skoda, Citroen and Volkswagen that are already operating in the Rally2 arena.

Four-time world rally champion Juha Kankkunen was called upon to demonstrate the vehicle at the Okazaki City super special stage on Saturday for its first official public appearance.

The GR Yaris Rally2 is set for an extensive test and development programme next year. It is unclear when the car will be available to purchase.

Toyota Rally2 concept car

Toyota Rally2 concept car

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"It is very exciting. It is great that Toyota is looking to a customer programme for the future and that car will be testing next year, and hopefully we will have in the hands of customers in the future," said Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala.

"I think we have a very good base car with the GR Yaris to start with. I am confident we can make a good car.

"If you think about these days Rally1 is a very expensive car and many privateers cannot afford it.

"I think the Rally2 is something that is affordable and these days that is the place for the younger drivers to be.

"This is the class where you want to show your potential to climb up to Rally1 and that is why it is a very important class."

Read Also:

In addition to the unveiling of the Rally2 concept car, Toyota also showcased its hydrogen-powered GR Yaris rally car driven by four-time world champion Tommi Makinen.

The car made its public debut at Ypres Rally Belgium in August with Kankkunen behind the wheel.

