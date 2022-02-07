Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Toyota Yaris WRC named Autosport Rally Car of the Year Next / The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start
WRC News

Toyota selects three new WRC junior recruits

Toyota has revealed three new recruits to its World Rally Championship young driver programme that it hopes will follow in the footsteps of Takamoto Katsuta.

Toyota selects three new WRC junior recruits
Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

The reigning world champion squad has selected three young Japanese rally talents in Hikaru Kogure (20), Nao Otake (21) and Yuki Yamamoto (24) to join the initiative which aims to promote a young Japanese driver to its WRC team.

Toyota began the programme in 2015, with it biggest success story being Katsuta, who has since progressed to drive Toyota's fourth WRC entry in 2020, before contesting a full season last year. The 28-year-old single-seater convert ended the season seventh in the championship, his best result a second place finish at the Safari Rally.

Toyota opened applications for new junior recruits in August last year receiving 60 applicants that were whittled down to eight, who were chosen to take part in a two-week training camp in Finland, where they were assessed behind the wheel of GR Yaris road cars, crosskarts and two-wheel drive Rally4 cars,

From there, Toyota's chief instructor and four-time WRC runner-up, Mikko Hirvonen, selected the successful candidates Kogure, Otake and Yamamoto. The trio, who have been contesting rallies in Japan, will now start their first week of training as Challenge Program drivers, focused on pacenote making and further Rally4 driving.

Read Also:

They will relocate from Japan to Finland at the beginning of April to commence an intense full-time training schedule.

"We tried to select the drivers who we felt have the most potential for the future, but it was not an easy decision to make," said Hirvonen.

"The three drivers we've chosen showed good determination to learn and make progress in their careers.

"They also impressed us with how much they improved within the two weeks, how they absorbed the information from the instructors and how they handled different situations under pressure.

"We believe they can have a really bright future in rallying. Now the real hard work begins for them but I'm sure they are ready for the challenge."

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota Yaris WRC named Autosport Rally Car of the Year
Previous article

Toyota Yaris WRC named Autosport Rally Car of the Year
Next article

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

M-Sport signs Loubet to seven-round 2022 WRC programme
WRC

M-Sport signs Loubet to seven-round 2022 WRC programme

Jos Verstappen set for rally debut in Belgium championship
Other rally

Jos Verstappen set for rally debut in Belgium championship

Toyota Motorsport GmbH More from
Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"
WRC

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode Prime
WRC

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode

Latest news

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Toyota selects three new WRC junior recruits
WRC WRC

Toyota selects three new WRC junior recruits

Toyota Yaris WRC named Autosport Rally Car of the Year
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Toyota Yaris WRC named Autosport Rally Car of the Year

Ogier wins Autosport's International Rally Driver of the Year Award
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Ogier wins Autosport's International Rally Driver of the Year Award

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
13m
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.