Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico pre-event WRC test
Jari-Matti Latvala has labelled Toyota’s pre-event Rally Mexico test as “very important” as the World Rally Championship-winning squad aims to address its rough gravel rally pace.
Latvala’s Toyota squad has headed to Spain this week for a multi-day test, beginning today, to prepare for next month’s opening gravel rally of the season in Mexico.
While Toyota largely dominated the 2022 season by sweeping both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, the GR Yaris showcased weakness on rough gravel rallies such as Sardinia and the Acropolis compared to its Hyundai and M-Sport Ford rivals.
The two rallies in question were the only events last year where Toyota was absent from the podium, such was the strength of the GR Yaris.
Following a stronger start to 2023 made by Hyundai and M-Sport, resolving this pace deficit has become a key target for Toyota's 2023 campaign and this week’s test is a valuable opportunity to understand if the team has made ground in this area.
Mexico’s return to the WRC calendar for the first time since 2020 is likely to provide a thorough test for the GR Yaris, which underwent aero and engine updates over the off-season.
Speaking to Motorsport.com in Sweden, Latvala admitted the team was targeting to begin the next phase of the GR Yaris’ development at the test.
“I think for Mexico and the gravel test which we are going to do it is very important because last year we were suffering on those conditions where it was a hard surface with the hard tyres," said Latvala.
“This combination is something where we were lacking speed so this next test before Mexico is important.”
Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Toyota will head to Mexico off the back of a disappointing Rally Sweden that saw the brand miss out on podium for only the second time at the snow event since it returned to the WRC in 2017.
World champion Kalle Rovanpera, who won in Sweden last year, achieved the Toyota’s best result in fourth while Elfyn Evans was a distant fifth. M-Sport’s Ott Tanak took the win from Hyundai duo Craig Breen and Thierry Neuville.
When asked to explain the team’s drop off in pace compared to last year, Latvala added: “I think last year the cars were very new and for us they were very reliable and that was one of the elements that was helping us.
“The second thing, the conditions were different, it was plus degrees before the race and the roads were getting quite rutted during the recce. That was disturbing Kalle when he was opening the road and for Elfyn as well.”
Latest news
Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car
Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race
FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Delecour on starting a new chapter Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia defeated Audi in 1983 How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport focused on WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Rovanpera's title rivals in 2023 The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
How Rovanpera can defend his title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
From F1 to WRC: Hyundai's new boss From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.