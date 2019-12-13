Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Q1 in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020

shares
comments
Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020
By:
Dec 13, 2019, 9:38 AM

Toyota protege Takamoto Katsuta will make eight appearances at the wheel of a Yaris WRC next season, it has been announced.

Single-seater convert Katsuta started two top-level events for Toyota this year in Germany and Spain, finishing 10th in the former, and also took a WRC2 victory in Chile at the wheel of a Tommi Makinen Racing-run Ford Fiesta R5.

Next season, the 26-year-old will start all seven European rallies in addition to his home event in Japan, with the experienced Dan Barritt continuing as his co-driver.

Toyota WRC boss Tommi Makinen said: “Takamoto has already gained some experience driving the Yaris WRC this year, and just this week he did the final day of our test to prepare for Rallye Monte Carlo, so he’s becoming more knowledgeable about the car and gaining a better understanding of how a World Rally Car behaves, compared to what he’s driven before.

"In Spain we had already seen him set some good stage times, especially on his second time through the stages. Now he just needs more experience, which will help him to improve his consistency. I’m very confident that he will show good things throughout his programme of events in 2020.”

Katsuta himself added: “I must say thank you very much to Toyota Gazoo Racing and Tommi Makinen Racing for giving me this amazing opportunity.

"2020 will be a new challenge for me. I have good experience of each event from this year, but to be able to compete at the top level in a World Rally Car is a big step up.

"Although my first events in the Yaris WRC this year were very positive, I know that I still need to improve my driving and my pace-notes to reach a higher level. I’m really motivated to do that and I’m looking forward to seeing how much progress I can make next year.

"I hope that I can show a good step between the beginning and the end of the season, and I’m really excited for it to start.”

Toyota is field to set at least four Yaris WRCs for the eight rounds which Katsuta contests, although Jari-Matti Latvala is also understood to be in line for a part-season schedule after losing his seat for the 2020 campaign.

Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera were unveiled as the Japanese marque's full-time factory drivers last month.

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next article
Skoda axes works WRC2 team after "losing great drivers"

Previous article

Skoda axes works WRC2 team after "losing great drivers"
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jamie Klein

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

2
Formula 1

Ferrari plans F1 engine design overhaul for 2020

1h
3
Supercars

Rossi pledges Bathurst return, excited by IMSA opportunities

4
Super Formula

Auer, Red Bull split after single year in Super Formula

2h
5
Formula 1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020
WRC

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020

Skoda axes works WRC2 team after "losing great drivers"
WRC

Skoda axes works WRC2 team after "losing great drivers"

Hyundai could run second WRC team for Mikkelsen, Breen
WRC

Hyundai could run second WRC team for Mikkelsen, Breen

Ogier has no interest in reasons for Tanak's Toyota exit
WRC

Ogier has no interest in reasons for Tanak's Toyota exit

Autosport Awards: Toyota named Rally Car of the Year
WRC

Autosport Awards: Toyota named Rally Car of the Year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.