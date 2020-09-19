Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Warm Up in
14 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
06 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

shares
comments
Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
By:
, WRC writer

Thierry Neuville holds the lead for Hyundai at the end of the second day of Rally Turkey, delivering some searing stage times as he bids to stay in the race for this year’s FIA World Rally Championship title.

Overnight leader Sebastien Loeb rolled the dice by putting two medium-compound tyres on his Hyundai i20 WRC for the opening stage of the day and paid a heavy price as the softer rubber failed to endure on the rock-strewn surface.

Loeb’s struggle to recapture lost time could not compare with that of his Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak, however, who suffered a steering failure mid-way through the same stage and went out of the event.

WRC points leader Sebastien Ogier capitalised for Toyota, winning the first two stages of the day and taking the overall lead of the event. Neuville, who had been complaining about his car’s performance on the opening tests, then attacked on the final stage of the morning loop and was able to peg the Frenchman’s advantage back to just 1.6 seconds.

The lead battle between Ogier and Neuville pulled clear of a three-car battle for third between Loeb and the Toyotas of Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera, in which tyre management was the primary concern over outright pace. Evans was content to drive at nine-tenths and his consistency kept him in front of the podium battle for much of the day, while still more drama unfolded after spectators made their way out into the countryside.

Due to Covid-19 measures, Rally Turkey is officially taking place without spectators even though large gatherings can be seen in the hills looking down on certain sections of the route. Some individuals tried to get a closer look and were caught out by the FIA’s new safety protocols but the delay was relatively short-lived.

The afternoon loop brought further drama as Ogier began to suffer transmission issues and a puncture while Neuville hustled a Hyundai that was much more to his liking to claim an advantage of almost 22s.

Ogier was back on the pace for the next stage and surrendered just 0.2s to the Belgian, who then accelerated to end the day with a 33.2s lead to take into the final day.

“We worked on the setup and I must say I was much more happy with the car this afternoon, especially in the rough sections, we were able to get what we were looking for,” said Neuville. “Maybe not 100% yet but anyhow we went in the right direction so the engineer was pushing me for some changes and finally it worked well so I’m happy with that and pleased with the job that the team has done.”

Loeb also got back on the pace and beat Neuville to win the final stage of the day by 0.9s, equalling Ogier’s overall time for the event and sharing second place with his former nemesis on the overnight leaderboard.

“It’s not too bad!” the nine-time champion beamed before heading back for the overnight service halt.

Four stages remain on the itinerary for the closing day of the rally and both Neuville and Hyundai’s team principal Andrea Adamo must hope that Loeb can edge in front of Ogier’s Toyota to maximise the manufacturer and driver points advantage.

“Obviously nothing is done, tomorrow is the roughest stage of the rally,” said Neuville. “I mean, we have seen Ogier getting a puncture close to the end of the stage so he continue pushing and he’s still in P2. I’m going to try to do my best tomorrow and hopefully we’re going to survive.”

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap Interval
1 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:36'38.600
2 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia
Toyota Yaris WRC 1:37'11.800 33.200 33.200
3 France Sébastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:37'11.800 33.200 0.000
4 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota Yaris WRC 1:37'39.400 1'00.800 27.600
5 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen
Toyota Yaris WRC 1:37'57.400 1'18.800 18.000
6 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Jarmo Lehtinen
Ford Fiesta WRC 1:38'13.600 1'35.000 16.200
View full results
Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Previous article

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Thierry Neuville , Sébastien Loeb
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Adderton calls for more Gen3 clarity amid team talks
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adderton calls for more Gen3 clarity amid team talks

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Trending

1
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H4: Toyota strengthens 1-2 lead

15m
2
Le Mans

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

3
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”

4
Formula 1

GP2 series to use Pirelli's F1 tyres in 2011

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
WRC

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
WRC

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia
WRC

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey SS6-8 01:49
WRC
25m

WRC: Rally Turkey SS6-8

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown 01:43
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.