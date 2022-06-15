Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Van Gisbergen to make WRC debut in NZ

Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen will make his World Rally Championship debut at the Repco Rally New Zealand later this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen to make WRC debut in NZ

The Kiwi will take part in his home rally, the first WRC event in NZ since 2012, as part of his recent foray into gravel rallying.

He dipped his toe into rallying water last year with a class win at the City of Auckland Rally followed by an outright win at the Battle of Jack's Ridge.

Van Gisbergen has since embarked on a partial Australian Rally Championship programme driving a Skoda Fabia R5 run by the Perth-based Race Torque outfit, finishing second on debut in Canberra earlier this year. 

He will drive the same Skoda, with Glen Weston as co-driver, in the WRC2 class for his world championship debut in NZ on September 29-October 2.

According to van Gisbergen the idea of competing at Rally NZ evokes fond childhood memories. 

“I’ve been around it a long time and going to all the rallies when I was young watching Rally New Zealand," he said. 

"It has always been a dream to do it but I’ve never really had the chance.

“My favourite memories were as a young kid. Before the Manukau Super Stage was built, they had it up the road at Totara Park which was not far from where I grew up. It was in the early 1990s and it was at night. I remember being on dad’s shoulders watching the cars go through there.

“For me it’s cool that I will be on the other side of the fence.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Race Torque Engineering Skoda R5

Shane van Gisbergen, Race Torque Engineering Skoda R5

Photo by: Australian Rally Championship

Despite the successful start to his rallying career in NZ and Australia, van Gisbergen added that he's keeping his expectations in check for Rally NZ. 

“I need to get used to pace notes, how to read the New Zealand roads and just get better," he said. "Pace notes are where most of the speed is for me.

“I do not have any expectations for results. For me just competing in the event is going to be epic, to see the stages packed with fans, and having the service park on the Auckland waterfront, it is just going to be an awesome event.

“I am looking forward to be part of it. I just want to do a good job and keep it straight, be there at the end and be part of this incredible event.”

Van Gisbergen finished fifth in the GTE Pro class at the Le Mans 24 Hours last weekend in a Riley Motorsports Ferrari, and will return to the Supercars cockpit for his day job at this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown.

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
