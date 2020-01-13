Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Commentary

Watch: Rediscover some rally car classics and their stories

shares
comments
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 7:43 PM

The Autosport International Show benefitted from one of the most original and special rally collections in the world, from Ford to Subaru, all decades were covered.

Thanks to the DirtFish Rally School and BGMsport, cars from Colin and Jimmy McRae, Richard Burns, Stig Blomqvist and Roger (and Jim!) Clark all appeared as part of a rare opportunity to see some of the most period correct rally cars still viewable today.

In our video, Rallies Editor David Evans takes you on a time-warp tour of the collection, one of the star attractions of the show at the NEC last weekend.

Read Also:

Next article
Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles

Previous article

Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jack Benyon

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Shakedown Starts in
8 days

Trending

1
Dakar

Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Sainz tops longest test

3
IndyCar

DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener

4
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory

5
WRC

Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles

1h

Latest videos

M-Sport livery reveal for 2020 00:57
WRC

M-Sport livery reveal for 2020

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

Latest news

Watch: Rediscover some rally car classics and their stories
WRC

Watch: Rediscover some rally car classics and their stories

Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles
WRC

Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles

Hyundai launches 2020 WRC challenger
WRC

Hyundai launches 2020 WRC challenger

Ostberg gets full WRC2 season with Citroen
WRC

Ostberg gets full WRC2 season with Citroen

Toyota's 2020 Yaris WRC unveiled ahead of debut
WRC

Toyota's 2020 Yaris WRC unveiled ahead of debut

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.