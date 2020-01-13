Watch: Rediscover some rally car classics and their stories
The Autosport International Show benefitted from one of the most original and special rally collections in the world, from Ford to Subaru, all decades were covered.
Thanks to the DirtFish Rally School and BGMsport, cars from Colin and Jimmy McRae, Richard Burns, Stig Blomqvist and Roger (and Jim!) Clark all appeared as part of a rare opportunity to see some of the most period correct rally cars still viewable today.
In our video, Rallies Editor David Evans takes you on a time-warp tour of the collection, one of the star attractions of the show at the NEC last weekend.
