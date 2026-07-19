What a maiden WRC win in Estonia means to Sami Pajari

Sami Pajari surprised himself with his dominance on the way to a maiden World Rally Championship win at Rally Estonia that came as a “big relief” after previously coming close to glory.

The Toyota driver led from start to finish, winning 12 of the 18 fast gravel stages on his way to sealing a memorable win by 19.5s from team-mate Oliver Solberg.

Pajari’s dominance was outlined by a streak of nine consecutive stage wins across Friday and Saturday morning. The last time a driver was unbeaten across a WRC leg was two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera in the Canary Islands last year.

The 24-year-old has previously threatened to claim a WRC win before, having led last year’s season finale in Saudi Arabia and was on course to win in Croatia this year - only for punctures to derail his victory bids on both occasions. But in Estonia, this was the first time that the Finn had dominated a WRC event from start to finish.

"The first thought on my mind is maybe just relief. It's something that we have been chasing for a relatively long time, and especially this season, it was really close many times to take the win already,” Pajari, who has now climbed to third in the championship, 33 points behind Elfyn Evans, told Motorsport.com.

“We have had second places and third places, and the win was the only thing missing. Of course, I know that it's possible [to win], but when. So, it's just a big relief.

“I guess it is [the best day of my life]. Of course, it's really crazy and nice. It is something you can maybe see in your dreams and you can dream about it for many years. You are just a small boy watching the rallies and seeing people win these rallies and then suddenly you are there yourself. Then you cross the finish line, and your family is there waiting for you and you can share the moment, it is really something special. I still don’t think I realise or understand what I have done.”

Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Pajari’s co-driver Marko Salminen was equally emotional, with the triumph also a first outright WRC win for the 47-year-old, who made his first start in 2008.

“Of course, it means a lot for me also given how long I have been involved in rallying and with many drivers, and now finally the first victory in the main class. Actually, at moments like this you don't realise what has happened, but I’m happy.”

While Pajari had the belief that it was only a matter of time before he would stand on the top step of the podium, he was surprised by the manner of this win.

“I'm maybe a little bit surprised [by the dominance]. We were almost always like half a step in front of the others. It was still not really so dominant for me. After today's first stage, I was starting to understand more or realise that the win can be possible, but still if you do one bad stage you can lose easily like 10 seconds, and then the gap is already only half of what you have had. So, you need to be all the time really, really on it.

“Even though we won 12 stages out of 18 it never really helped me much to relax more the pressure was always there.”

Sebastien Ogier finished fifth Photo by: Toyota Racing

The victory has earned high praise from the WRC service park led by nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who finished a distant fifth.

"Fair play to Sami and Marko for a very strong drive and beautiful first win,” Ogier told Motorsport.com.

“I think I expected him [Pajari] to fight for the win, but maybe not dominate like this. He's been very strong. I think it's not a surprise to see a Finn winning in Estonia. It's happened before. But still, you shouldn’t minimise this kind of performance. It's been very strong, so well done.”

Solberg, who claimed his maiden WRC win in dominant fashion at this event last year, said: “He did an amazing weekend. I think it is a bit like what I felt last year. When you feel it [good in the car] it is almost easy and you just keep driving. He said all weekend that he was incredibly comfortable.”

While 2024 world champion Thierry Neuville added: "Great performance. Well done to him. It was just a matter of time when he would get his first win.”