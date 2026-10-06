What does the future hold for Thierry Neuville and Hyundai in WRC?

Thierry Neuville remains hopeful there will be World Rally Championship opportunities to compete with Hyundai next year, but is keen to scale back his commitments.

The 2024 world champion feels next year would be the ideal moment to scale back his WRC efforts as the championship prepares to make the transition to new technical regulations. This coincides with uncertainty surrounding Hyundai’s commitment to the WRC, with the brand yet to make a decision on its future in the discipline.

Neuville has been an ever-present force in the WRC, having contested the last 15 seasons – 13 of those with the Hyundai factory team, having joined the squad when the marque made its WRC return in 2014.

Hyundai has ruled out constructing an all-new car built to 2027 regulations but has invested in developing a revised version of its Rally2 car that could compete in the top category next year. A decision as to whether Hyundai will invest in the FIA’s Rally2 update kit to allow it to contest the new Rally1 category is yet to be made as the brand awaits the final confirmation of the sporting regulations.

After bringing a tough 2026 campaign to an end by winning the Power Stage at the Sardinia season finale, Neuville hinted at his future plans, revealing that there could be some form of opportunity with Hyundai for next year.

“It [winning the Power Stage] was the last thing I could do for the team and for myself as well, given what is a very uncertain future. I just wanted to smash it in the last stage,” Neuville told Motorsport.com.

“I'm relieved that it's the end of what has been a tough two years. But now, I want not to look forward too much. First, I want to enjoy some time with the people on the team and share the moments of what has been 13 years [at Hyundai] and for me 15 incredible years in WRC. And then we're going to see what the future brings.

“I'm pretty sure that for next year doing a step back is what I want. And I think at the moment Hyundai is probably the team who could offer me those opportunities. The priority for me is to stay with Hyundai because for the future, I think it's the brand, it's the group who can offer me the most opportunities for my future in the long term as well.”

What are Hyundai’s options for 2027?

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Hyundai

There are three options on the table that Hyundai is weighing up which, according to the brand’s motorsport president Cyril Abiteboul, will be determined by the completion of the sporting regulations that are due to be ratified at the World Motor Sport Council on October 15.

“Part of the job that we've done is to invest and work heavily on the Rally2 cars, because for us we see the Rally2 as a crossroad with many different opportunities,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“Do we want to fully pivot to a customer-racing sport with the Rally2? Do we want to stay as a public manufacturer team? Do we want something that could be more intermediate, with a customer team that could be supported by the manufacturer? But for that, irrespective of what we've done, we decide to do. Eventually, the first thing you need is a competitive car, and that's what we are focused on doing right now.

“We knew it would take time for the new promoter and the FIA to determine the rules for next year. And I hope that you see that the fact that we invest into that rally car shows that we care for the future.

“Are we done with the Rally1 journey? We are. "Is the world changing? The world is changing. How do we need to adjust our operation? What is the final decision that we need to make in relation to the kit, which is an opportunity to support the Rally2 car? Let’s see.

“We'll probably have solutions to that question in the next couple of weeks. Among all the opportunities that I've mapped out, some of them will, for sure, create options for Thierry to be part of it. But once again, let's first decide what we want for the brand, and then we see how Thierry can fit into that.”

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