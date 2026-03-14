Why Evans suffered his first WRC retirement since 2024

Elfyn Evans has revealed what triggered his exit from Safari Rally Kenya that marked a first retirement from a World Rally Championship event since September 2024.

The Toyota driver had been sitting second, 22.6s behind rally leader Oliver Solberg when the right rear suspension on his GR Yaris gave way at the start of the muddy Stage 13. The damage was too severe to make any repairs to keep going.

Evans’ exit marked his first retirement since being unable to repair his damaged Toyota following a roll at Acropolis Rally Greece in 2024. Since that moment Evans has enjoyed an extraordinary run, finishing inside the top six in the intervening 19 rallies.

Explaining what happened in Kenya, Evans believes that a double puncture which he believes was triggered by a rock on the new layout in stage 12. The Welshman was critical of the decision from the organisers to make changes to the route, labelling it an “aboslute joke”.

“The morning started pretty well and things were going fine in the second stage of the loop as well. But unfortunately a new layout at the end of the stage caught us out a bit," said Evans.

“We picked up a double puncture and managed to fit another tyre to start the next stage, but it looks like there was more damage caused by the impact with the rock. Coming into the first braking of the last stage of the loop, the rear suspension gave way at that moment – or something at the rear anyway - and that’s where it ended unfortunately.

“I had to take one look at that to know that it couldn’t be fixed, especially here in Kenya. So there was no chance to do anything unfortunately.”

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

After witnessing his incredible run of rallies without retirements come to an end Evans, added: “Of course we can be happy to have had a long run of events without retirements. But obviously this always comes as a huge disappointment.

“You just have to put it down to one of those things and move on.”

Evans is expected to rejoin the rally on Sunday to fight for the 10 Super Sunday points. He will likely be joined by Toyota team-mates Oliver Solberg and Sebastien Ogier, who were forced to retire on the road section after stage 13.

Photos from Rally Kenya - Day 2