Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages
Kalle Rovanpera’s ability to assess conditions in tricky stages is what sets him apart from his World Rally Championship rivals at the Safari Rally, according to Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala.
Watch: Safari Rally Kenya Saturday afternoon highlights
Rovanpera has proved to be the class of the field in Kenya, which is regarded as the most gruelling event on the WRC calendar.
The reigning two-time world champion is the only Rally1 driver to avoid punctures or any major delays across the 13 stages to date, which has resulted in a huge 2m08.9s lead over Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.
Rovanpera, a previous Safari winner in 2022, has won seven of the 13 stages, including a clean sweep of Friday’s tests.
When asked about his impressive trouble-free run, the 23-year-old said he was simply following a pre-event plan.
“The plan for the weekend was to be fast when we know, let’s say, there is clear road ahead to do it, and be safe when it is needed. It has been paying off so far,” said Rovanpera.
Pressed on how much of his success in Kenya was down to genius or luck, he added: “That is difficult to know, really, but for sure I’m quite confident that I’m doing well also.
“We have good notes and I am taking quite good care, I don’t have any big hits and the tyres have been in quite good condition, so it has to be something at least.”
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Toyota boss Latvala believes Rovanpera is particularly skilled in being able to assess the sections of stages and the risk level he should engage.
“You have to build up your own luck, and I think the difference is, Kalle is able to understand the sectors where he can push and where he should take it a bit easier,” said Latvala.
“He is able to understand which area is the worst for rocks and he is taking it a bit easier in those sectors, when I think maybe others push too much.”
Rovanpera will need to continue his plan for six more stages on Sunday to secure a second win in Kenya and his first of his 2024 partial campaign.
With a maximum of 12 points available for the fastest drivers on Sunday’s leg under the new Super Sunday rules, Latvala expects his driver to back off, offering his full-time team-mates an opportunity to maximise their points hauls tomorrow.
“Generally speaking for Kalle, he doesn’t need to take risks tomorrow. I assume his approach will be that he will take it a bit easier as he wants to win the rally and then probably he will want to push on the Power Stage,” he added.
“But he is not going to try and go for all the stages as he knows those points don’t matter so much for him, the victory is more important.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
WRC Safari Rally: Tanak, Lappi retirements hands Rovanpera huge lead
WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera stuns rivals to lead as Neuville suffers puncture
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
Toyota to deploy suspension update at WRC Safari Rally Kenya
Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Latest news
Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond
Prime
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments