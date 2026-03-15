Why Takamoto Katsuta’s long-awaited first WRC win brought him to tears

Takamoto Katsuta has opened up on why scoring a breakthrough World Rally Championship at Safari Rally Kenya was such a “special feeling” that reduced him to tears of joy. The Japanese driver can finally call himself a WRC rally winner after he and Aaron Johnston emerged from a brutal Safari Rally Kenya standing on the top step, beating Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux by 27.4s.

The victory triggered an emotional interview at the finish where the 32-year-old was unable to hold back the tears as he realised the enormity of his achievement.

"…it was not possible to keep the tears inside my body."

– Takamoto Kasuta, Toyota

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT group photo Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Becoming the first Japanese driver to win a WRC round since 1992 has arrived after years of dedication and determination to succeed.

It's a journey that witnessed Katsuta turn his back on circuit racing, having competed in Japanese Formula 3 Championship (2012-2014) to being picked up by the Toyota WRC driver development programme in 2015 and moving to Europe to become a rally driver.

Since 2015 he has been striving to become a top level rally driver capable of standing on the top step of the WRC podium one day. After progressing to Toyota’s factory team in 2020, Katsuta had proved his speed and prior to this weekend had been knocking on the door, finishing second on five occasions - the most recent being last month’s Rally Sweden.

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

There have also been several morale damaging lows. Inconsistency and a run of accidents put his position in the team at risk, with Toyota benching Katsuta for Rally Chile in 2024. However, Katsuta has always found a way to recover from the setbacks. Now in Kenya, the venue of his first WRC podium in 2021, he achieved his target.

“I cannot find the words. It is a special feeling,” said Katsuta.

“This was something special. I was thinking I should try not to cry as you are showing yourself to the world and it is quite embarrassing, but it was not possible to keep the tears inside my body."

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai World Rally Team, Sami Pajari, Marko Salminen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 Photo by: Hyundai

Before adding: “When I decided to come and do rallying for sure I knew I needed to make new history. I had pressure to do everything as I had such a big programme and huge pressure from everywhere, and Akio-san [Akio Toyoda - Toyota WRC team chairman] has been supporting me lots, so I had to deliver the result. It was good pressure but as you know it is not easy at the world [World Rally Championship] level and every single moment I was trying to get better and better, and finally we did it.

“I appreciate Akio-san of course. But all the support from the Japanese fans and they have been cheering me always. It doesn’t matter if I’m failing or doing good. Finally I can say we have won and I hope they are happy.”

The victory has already been well received in Japan. Following the triumph, Akio Toyoda paid tribute to Katsuta’s achievement, describing his driver as an “inspiration” for future generations.

“I have always hoped that a Japanese rally driver who can win on the world stage would one day become an inspiration for children in Japan,” said Toyoda.

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

"When there is someone to look up to, children and young people strive to surpass them. Kids and youngsters who work hard to surpass Takamoto will raise the level of motorsports in Japan. This victory has become a truly great gift to those young people in Japan. Thank you, Takamoto!

“I want Takamoto to become an even greater source of admiration, and we can expect another show at Rally Japan!”