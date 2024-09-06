All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Stage report
WRC Rally Greece

WRC Acropolis: Tanak regains lead from Ogier, Fourmaux retires

A dramatic afternoon changed the face of the rally, with the final stage still to come

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak has regained the Acropolis Rally lead while Adrien Fourmaux’s pursuit of a maiden World Rally Championship victory has come to a halt.

Tanak moved into a five-second rally lead when he took advantage of a mysterious issue for rally leader Sebastien Ogier’s Toyota GR Yaris on stage five.

Ogier had been running strongly before dropping time in the final split of the 21.67km Dafni test.

The eight-time world champion reported at the stage end that there was an issue with his GR Yaris after dropping 16.7s to stage winner Tanak.

“We have to check something,” said Ogier, who had won the previous stage four to extend his advantage over Tanak to 11.7s.

Tanak had been elevated to second overall heading into stage five after Fourmaux’s exit on the previous test, Ano Pavliani.

The M-Sport-Ford driver had navigated through Friday morning’s rough gravel stages to trail rally leader Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier by 5.9s.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Fourmaux’s morning loop times were made even more impressive considering he lost time to the hanging dust from Elfyn Evans’ wounded Toyota GR Yaris, and completed the trio of stages without hybrid power.

However, at the start of stage four, the second pass through Ano Pavliani, the Frenchman clipped a rock and broke the steering on his Ford Puma.

Fourmaux, sitting fifth in the championship standings, pulled over in the stage to attempt a fix as he witnessed his hopes of a fifth podium evaporate.

“We have got all the parts. I don’t know, there was nothing in my pace notes and there was a rock on the inside and I touched it and it broke the steering arm and the compression strut,” said Fourmaux.

“I was like, 'OK we can fix it and continue,' but I cannot get the bolts out, it is too tight, I don’t know what to do now.”

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo climbed to third, 22.5s, behind rally leader Tanak ahead of the final stage of the loop later this evening.

Championship leader Thierry Neuville completed the two stages in fourth overall, now equipped with a fully functioning i20 N after being reduced to three cylinders across the morning loop.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“The car was working a lot better, thank you to the team for fixing it,” said Neuville.

Toyota managed to fix a turbocharger problem during midday service on Evans’ GR Yaris that hampered the Welshman this morning. Evans remained outside of the points-paying positions, 9m11.1s adrift.

“Everything is fixed we are just experimenting with a few things now,” said Evans.

The top five was rounded out by M-Sport-Ford’s Gregoire Munster.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier snatches lead as Neuville, Evans suffer power issues

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

WRC
Rally Greece
Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road
WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead

WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead

WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Latest news

Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road
Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025

Indy IndyCar
Rahal's ideals on what he wants with a teammate for 2025
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”
Payback, fistfights and wallrides: NASCAR's most shocking playoff moments

Payback, fistfights and wallrides: NASCAR's most shocking playoff moments

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Payback, fistfights and wallrides: NASCAR's most shocking playoff moments

Prime

Discover prime content
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia