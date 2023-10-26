Subscribe
WRC Central Europe Rally
Stage report

WRC Central Europe: Tanak leads as Czech Republic makes WRC debut

Ott Tanak claimed an early Central European Rally lead after winning the opening stage of the World Rally Championship’s all-new three-country event.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated

The M-Sport Ford driver set the pace around the 2.55km Velka Chuchle spectator stage that navigated around a racecourse in Prague, as the Czech Republic made its WRC debut.

One of a few crews to opt for four soft tyres, Tanak took the spoils with a perfect run in front of a huge crowd.

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier, making a seventh WRC start of the season at the penultimate round of the year, was 0.7 seconds slower than Tanak, having opted to run on wet tyres.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville produced a committed run through the stage, that featured a mix of asphalt and gravel sections, to clock the third-fastest time, 0.3s slower than Ogier.

Esapekka Lappi posted the fourth-quickest time, some 1.6s in arrears, but the Finn’s rally hopes suffered an early dent.

The Hyundai driver was deemed to have jumped the start, resulting in a 10s penalty, which dropped him outside of the points-paying positions.

Hyundai team-mate Teemu Suninen inherited fourth after Lappi’s penalty, while M-Sport’s Gregoire Munster impressed in only his second WRC start in a Puma Rally1 to sit fifth.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta was sixth-fastest ahead of Toksport Skoda’s Andreas Mikkelsen, who could seal the WRC2 title this weekend.

WRC title rival team-mates Elfyn Evans and reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera set times good enough for eighth and ninth respectively.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Evans edged Rovanpera by 0.1s to take first blood in their private battle. If Rovanpera outscores Evans this weekend he will seal a second world title with a round to spare.

“It was not the best start. We were in the regroup and then the timing changed and we didn’t have much time to get ready for the stage,” said Rovanpera.

“I have a racehorse myself with my friends and I have seen her running on the track but I have never driven on one myself.”

The crews will tackle the 8.92km Klatovy test this evening to complete Thursday’s itinerary, before tackling six more asphalt stages in the Czech Republic tomorrow.

Six stages that straddle the German and Austrian border will make up Saturday’s leg ahead of four stages in Germany on Sunday.

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Could the WRC’s new three-country rally shake up the title fight?
Next article WRC Central Europe: Neuville leads, overshoot costs Evans
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC Central Europe exit among Lappi’s biggest disappointments

WRC Central Europe exit among Lappi’s biggest disappointments

WRC
Central Europe Rally

WRC Central Europe exit among Lappi’s biggest disappointments WRC Central Europe exit among Lappi’s biggest disappointments

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Latest news

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

SUPC Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe