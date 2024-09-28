WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight
The eight-time world champion’s challenging Rally Chile took another twist on Saturday
Sebastien Ogier’s World Rally Championship title hopes have suffered a blow after retiring from Rally Chile on stage eight.
The eight-time world champion hit a rock with the front-right wheel of his GR Yaris, 400 metres from the finish of stage eight (Lota, 25.6km).
Ogier hit the rock on the entry to a slow left-hander but the impact seemingly broke something on his Yaris, which then slowly careered wide into a bank on the exit of the corner.
Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais quickly leapt out of the car to assess the damage but it appeared their day was over.
M-Sport-Ford’s Adrien Fourmaux was the first driver to come across Ogier’s stricken Toyota.
“He hit a rock on the inside of a braking, it was a really big rock,” said Fourmaux.
“It’s really a shame for him, definitely not his rally and we are really sorry for him.”
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Ogier entered the event sitting 38 points behind championship leader Neuville, and was holding ninth overall in the rally standings after losing almost two minutes on Friday to a puncture caused by a run-in with a bank on stage three.
Neuville was unperturbed when asked about seeing his rival on the side of the road.
“I didn’t think about [Ogier], he was anyhow behind - we think about ourselves,” said Neuville.
Ogier had started Saturday by opting for a tyre gamble, taking four softs and two hards for the morning's abrasive gravel stages.
The Frenchman posted a blistering second fastest time on the day’s opening stage despite starting second on the road.
Rally leader and team-mate Elfyn Evans was the only driver to surpass the time as the Welshman won the stage to extend his rally lead to 7.1s over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak.
Evans managed to hang onto the rally lead at the end of stage eight but his margin was cut to 1.8s over Kalle Rovanpera, who won the test to leap from third to second overall.
Tanak dropped from second to third, 8.1s adrift, after suffering a half spin in the test.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sébastien Ogier concedes WRC title run is over after Chile retirement
Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
WRC Chile: Kalle Rovanperä leads as thick fog shuffles the order
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Latest news
WRC Chile: Rovanpera fights through thick fog to extend lead
DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast holds off Preining to win, Bortolotti extends points lead
Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
Prime
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments