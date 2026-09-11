Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Stage report
WRC Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

Overnight rain created slippery conditions for the World Rally Championship crews on the opening stages

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Oliver Solberg claimed an early 2.3-second lead at Rally Chile after trading times with World Rally Championship leader Elfyn Evans, as overnight rain created tricky conditions.

The Toyota duo made the most of the mud, having hoped for rain to reduce the cleaning effect of opening the gravel roads.

Solberg kicked off the rally by winning the opening stage by 1.4s from Evans, only for the latter to fight back in the 10.76km pass through Nuevo Rere. Evans managed to beat Solberg by 1.8s, which was enough to overhaul the Swede and move into the lead by 0.4s.

However, Solberg, who wasn’t overly happy with his display at times, posted an effort 2.7s faster than Evans in the final stage of the loop to assume the lead as the crews headed to midday service.

"It is a new day [of stages] for everything and that helps me. I love these stages, but it was very sketchy conditions out there. You have to have a good flow but not push too hard," said Solberg.

“I'm happy with the clean morning. I'm happy the rain came as otherwise Sebastien Ogier [starting sixth on the road] would have been dangerous.”

Evans declared this morning “okay” but was clearly thankful the rain arrived after admitting it would have been a “disaster” had the roads stayed dry.

"It [the rain] has helped massively to even things out and play to our advantage. I was pleased to see the rain after so many dry rallies. It is an okay start. There is a lot to go in this rally,” said Evans.

Adrien Fourmaux finished the morning in third

Adrien Fourmaux finished the morning in third

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux was among those to feel the effect of the worsening muddy conditions in the opening stage, dropping 11.6s to Solberg. A mysterious technical issue on his i20 N Rally1 hampered the Frenchman in stage two, as he held onto third overall - 17.7s from the lead at midday.

“I'm pleased to be at the end of the loop as we had a technical issue in the previous stage. It is positive we got back with the minimum time lost. This afternoon we can push. It is hard to say [how much we lost]," said Fourmaux.

Fourmaux was 2.7s faster than team-mate Thierry Neuville, who ended the loop by winning stage three to jump ahead of nine-time world champion Ogier by 0.5s. Neuville and Ogier had both struggled in the muddier than expected conditions in the previous stages, starting lower down the order.

Championship contender Sami Pajari, and the winner of the previous three rallies, was among those who struggled to cope in the mud. The Finn lacked confidence and lost 17.8s in the opening stage but was able to stem the time loss after making changes to his GR Yaris. Pajari reached midday service in sixth 23.0s from the lead.

Meanwhile, team-mate Takamoto Katsuta became the first retirement of the rally after coming to halt 6.2km into the first stage. The Japanese driver, co-driven by stand-in navigator James Fulton, lost the rear of his car, which then became beached at the side of the road.

Josh McErlean edged his M-Sport-Ford team-mate Jon Armstrong to hold seventh with the pair split by 4.8s. Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi struggled for confidence and speed, ending the morning in ninth after surviving a brush with a bank in stage two.

Crews will repeat the trio of stages this afternoon.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Elfyn Evans: Extra tyres essential to avoid WRC Rally Chile failures

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

Elfyn Evans: Extra tyres essential to avoid WRC Rally Chile failures

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
Elfyn Evans: Extra tyres essential to avoid WRC Rally Chile failures

Could Rally Chile offer Adrien Fourmaux the best chance at elusive WRC win?

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
Could Rally Chile offer Adrien Fourmaux the best chance at elusive WRC win?

How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history
More from
Elfyn Evans

What to expect from WRC Rally Scotland after FIA test event

WRC
WRC
What to expect from WRC Rally Scotland after FIA test event

Why Rally Japan win was "important" for Elfyn Evans in WRC title fight

WRC
WRC
Rally Japan
Why Rally Japan win was "important" for Elfyn Evans in WRC title fight

WRC Rally Japan: Oliver Solberg turns up pressure on Elfyn Evans

WRC
WRC
Rally Japan
WRC Rally Japan: Oliver Solberg turns up pressure on Elfyn Evans
More from
Toyota Racing

Toyota admits late WEC Austin heartbreak “tough to take” as victory slips away

WEC
WEC
COTA
Toyota admits late WEC Austin heartbreak “tough to take” as victory slips away

Ferrari leads WEC Austin FP1 with Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of Antonio Fuoco

WEC
WEC
COTA
Ferrari leads WEC Austin FP1 with Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of Antonio Fuoco

How Sebastien Ogier’s scary crash opened up Finnish WRC history for Sami Pajari

WRC
Rally Finland
How Sebastien Ogier’s scary crash opened up Finnish WRC history for Sami Pajari

Latest news

F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism

Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

Feature

Discover prime content

How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
By Tom Howard
How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real

WRC
By Tom Howard
How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real

How many manufacturers will take the Rally2 option in 2027?

WRC
By Tom Howard
How many manufacturers will take the Rally2 option in 2027?

What the WRC “deal of the century” means for Hyundai and M-Sport

WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
What the WRC “deal of the century” means for Hyundai and M-Sport
View more