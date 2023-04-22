WRC Croatia: Neuville crashes from the lead on stage 11
Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville has crashed out of the lead at Rally Croatia on Saturday morning at the asphalt World Rally Championship event.
The Belgian ran wide at a medium-speed right hander in stage 11 (10.13km) and clipped a rock with the rear of his I20 N, which sent the car off the road and into the trees lining the road.
Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe emerged from the incident unscathed but the damage to the car was too severe to continue.
Neuville had started the day with a 5.7-second lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, which he extended to 10.8s prior to stage 11, the only brand new test at this year’s event.
The Hyundai driver wasn’t the only driver to hit trouble in the stage as WRC2 runner Oliver Solberg was lucky to recover from a huge spin behind the wheel of his Toksport Skoda Fabia.
Neuville’s accident has handed the rally lead to Evans, who now enjoys a 19.1s advantage over M-Sport’s Ott Tanak.
The sole remaining Hyundai driven Esapekka Lappi has inherited third, while M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet has jumped to fourth ahead of Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier occupied sixth despite receiving a one minute penalty for a safety belt infringement, which occurred after he was forced to change a wheel during stage 2 on Friday.
World champion Kalle Rovanpera is the last of the Rally1 runners in seventh, 2.6s behind Ogier.
Rovanpera’s rally hopes were severely dented on Friday when he also suffered a flat tyre after hitting the same pot hole that Ogier struck in stage 2. He lost more than two minutes in the process.
The Finn however has started Saturday on the front foot by winning the opening three stages of the morning loop to close in on Ogier.
Ogier and Rovanpera are the only Toyota drivers registered to score manufacturer points this weekend in a move of solidarity with Hyundai, following the Korean marque’s decision to field only two cars following the death of its third driver Craig Breen.
Crews will face five more stages to complete Saturday’s action.
Related video
Ogier handed penalty for WRC Rally Croatia seatbelt infringement
WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash
Latest news
Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test
Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test
Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT
Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.