WRC / Rally Italy News

WRC drivers braced for "melting" Sardinia temperatures

World Rally Championship drivers are braced for a "big challenge" as they face "melting" temperatures and increased cabin temperatures at Rally Sardinia this weekend.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

Crews are expected to be battling unseasonably high ambient temperatures that could rise above 40 degrees across the four-day Italian rough gravel rally.

These temperatures arrive on top of drivers already facing increased cockpit temperatures inside the new-for-2022 Rally1 cars, a problem that emerged in cooler conditions at Rally Portugal two weeks ago.

The cockpit heat issue has resulted in the FIA permitting teams to make changes to homologated components on the cars, while extra ventilation outlets have been added, and reflective film to windows and roofs applied, in a bid to address the problem.

Rally Sardinia organisers have also reacted by ensuring crews will have access to water at the end of stages.

Toyota's Esapekka Lappi described the conditions as "melting" for the drivers before adding that the rally will be a test of survival for both crew and car on the hot, rough stages.

"The biggest topic is the heat, we will be melting in the car, but let's see if we can survive," said Lappi, who returns to the seat occupied by Sebastien Ogier in Portugal. "It is going to be tough for the car but mainly for the drivers.

"First of all with the car you need to be smart not to break it, but now we have a big challenge with the heat as it is going to be 37, 38 degrees on Friday and Saturday and with these cars the exhaust is inside the cockpit, so it is bloody warm in the cars.

"The drivers struggled already in Portugal and now it is even warmer. You cannot push flat out on this rally anyway, you need to leaves some space all the time."

Speaking after Thursday's morning's shakedown, Elfyn Evans revealed that the conditions were already challenging.

"It was pretty warm already, to be honest, especially if you stop and do some work in between runs the heat builds quite quickly," said Evans after finishing third fastest in shakedown behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville and Lappi.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"Of course shakedown was only three kilometres, but you can tell it is going to be hot."

Hyundai's two-time Sardinia winner Dani Sordo is unsure how the drivers will be able to keep cool in the conditions.

As previously reported, Hyundai has opted to fit a golden reflective roof to its i20 Ns in addition to some extra vents to help battle the temperatures.

"We don't know," said Sordo, when asked how he would keep cool.

"It will be difficult to be comfortable in the car because it is too hot and also the temperatures the previous year were a bit colder, and now there is no wind, it is really hot. It is much warmer inside the car, so it will be a challenge."

M-Sport's Craig Breen admitted it is difficult to prepare for such conditions but praised this team for the ventilation modifications to his Ford Puma.

"There is not really much you can do to be fully ready," said Breen. "You can go in a sauna but that is about all you can do.

"The guys have done the best job they can in the short time between Portugal and here to insulate the car from the heat a little bit better.

"This morning it didn't feel so bad but the air is a bit fresher closer to the sea and it was in the morning. It will be interesting to see how the weekend will go.

"Saturday will be a difficult day trying to manage it without a midpoint service, and trying to manage the heat. It is looking like it will be the hottest day on Saturday.

"The stages are not crazy long we don't have anything like what we had in Portugal so the average speeds will be a lot lower. That is strain on not just us inside the car but all the components.

"We have done as much as we can to prepare for it, so we will just suck it and see."

Rally Sardinia begins with a super special in the city of Olbia on Thursday night before eight stages on Friday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
