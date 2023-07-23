Subscribe
Previous / WRC Estonia: Rovanpera extends winning streak as victory march continues Next / Rovanpera WRC Estonia domination ‘Loeb like’, says Latvala
WRC / Rally Estonia Stage report

WRC Estonia: Relentless Rovanpera seals dominant victory in style

Kalle Rovanpera delivered one of the most dominant drives of his career World Rally Championship career to win Rally Estonia and significantly boost his title defence.

Tom Howard
By:

The Toyota driver clinched his second win of the season in stunning fashion, beating Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville by 52.7s after a streak of 13 consecutive stage wins.

Rovanpera claimed maximum points after winning the rally-ending Power Stage as the Finn went unbeaten across Saturday and Sunday’s stages. The feat sparked comparisons to when Sebastien Loeb won all 12 stages to win the 2005 Tour de Corse.

Rovanpera’s charge to victory was helped before the rally begun following a five-minute penalty for one of the pre-event favourites, Ott Tanak.

An engine failure in Thursday’s pre-event shakedown forced M-Sport into a power unit change triggering an unfortunate time penalty. The FIA will review the penalty regulation moving forward.

Faced with the disadvantage of starting first on the road, Rovanpera made light work of the road-sweeping duties to assume the rally lead from an impressive Neuville after stage six on Friday afternoon. He ended the day with a 3.0s margin over the Belgian.

Rovanpera once again showed his class on fast gravel roads by clean sweeping all nine of Saturday’s stages to take a 34.9s advantage into Sunday’s four tests.

The championship leader could afford to back off but instead continued his devastating form to claim a memorable victory, extending his championship lead over Elfyn Evans to 55 points.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Neuville produced one his best showings on fast, smooth gravel stages to highlight Hyundai’s improvement in these conditions.

Neuville was the only driver able to take the fight constantly to Rovanpera. A slow puncture on Saturday cost him 6.5s, but it had little effect on the overall outcome. Neuville ended the rally with the fifth-fastest time on the final stage after losing hybrid power.

Hyundai enjoyed a double podium thanks to Esapekka Lappi, who was able to defeat Toyota’s Elfyn Evans after a thrilling two-day fight for the final podium spot.

Lappi was disadvantaged by a loss of hybrid power on Friday following a heavy landing from a jump on stage two. The issue briefly dropped Lappi to fourth behind Evans, but a string of fast times helped Lappi reclaim the position on stage seven.

The pair became embroiled in an intense fight that ebbed and flowed as the gap decreased to as little as 0.7s, before Lappi ultimately took third by 7.3s from Evans.

Rally1 debutant Teemu Suninen impressed in his first outing in the third factory Hyundai this year to produce a faultless run to fifth, 2m21.1s adrift.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta struggled for confidence behind the wheel of his GR Yaris throughout the event. The Japanese survived a brief scare when his car lost power on Saturday to snatch sixth spot from M-Sport Ford’s Pierre-Louis Loubet heading into the final stage. Loubet fought back on the Power Stage to reclaim sixth by 0.3s.

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Lumbered with a hefty penalty, a fired up Tanak managed to win six of the first eight stages that would have resulted in a 13.0s rally lead over Rovanpera, had he not received the sanction.

Tanak was unable to replicate the pace on Saturday and Sunday running first of the Rally1 drivers but was able to finish eighth, having started the event in 48th position.

Andreas Mikkelsen won the WRC2 class with a 9.7s margin over Sami Pajari as the pair completed the top 10. Mikkelsen assumed the WRC2 lead on stage five after early leader Oliver Solberg retired with broken suspension.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera extends winning streak as victory march continues

Rovanpera WRC Estonia domination ‘Loeb like’, says Latvala
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera WRC Estonia domination ‘Loeb like’, says Latvala

Rovanpera WRC Estonia domination ‘Loeb like’, says Latvala

WRC
Rally Estonia

Rovanpera WRC Estonia domination ‘Loeb like’, says Latvala Rovanpera WRC Estonia domination ‘Loeb like’, says Latvala

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera extends winning streak as victory march continues

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera extends winning streak as victory march continues

WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera extends winning streak as victory march continues WRC Estonia: Rovanpera extends winning streak as victory march continues

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Latest news

Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash

Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash

Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"

Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better" Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"

Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call

Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call

Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"

Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)" Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe