WRC expands 2027 calendar to 15 rounds as USA, UK return

The FIA has today released its 2027 schedule for the championship’s new Rally1 era, which sees the calendar grow 15 events for the first time since 2008, with demand to host rallies at an all-time high.

Following successful candidate events this year, there was the anticipation of at least three new venues joining the calendar which has been realised. As previously reported Scotland has agreed a three-year deal to bring the WRC back to the UK for the first time in 2019, with that gravel event set to be held from 30 September - 3 October.

It will follow the WRC’s eagerly anticipated return to the USA (26-29 August). Having last appeared on the calendar in 1988, the WRC has long identified breaking into the US market as a key target to grow the championship. After falling shy of making the 2026 calendar, the USA has been successful for 2027 with a new gravel rally based around Knoxville, Tennessee, taking in roads in both that state and Kentucky.

The third new location sees the Italian round move from Sardinia’s gravel stages to the mainland as Rome’s asphalt roads play host to the WRC. The Rally di Roma Capitale event earned a promotion to the WRC from the European Rally Championship calendar. The Italian round will however move from this year’s October slot back to a more traditional summer date (8-11 July).

There had been fears the iconic Safari Rally Kenya could drop off the calendar with this year’s edition the last of its contract and the final event to be solely supported by government funding. The responsibility for promoting and financing the competition was set to be handed over entirely to the private sector for the future. In recent weeks it seemed that this transition would not be successful in time for 2027. However a deal has been reached to retain its March date although the FIA were unable to provide the exact details as to how the event had been secured.

“I would say that Kenya is part of the calendar very much due to a big common effort from all sides, from the FIA, from the promoter, and the local ASN. So how exactly the financial problem was faced, I believe these details are not important. I think what is important is that it was a common effort from all sides,” said FIA road sport director Emilia Abel.

"The Kenyan government is still backing up the whole project for sure. The exact details of the financial model behind it, that's not up to us to comment.”

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

As previously reported, Portugal has dropped off the calendar despite organisers revealing it had a date planned but there is a possibility it can re-join in 2028.

The season will once again begin in Monte Carlo before heading to Sweden for the only dedicated snow rally of the year, followed by Kenya. Three asphalt rallies will follow back-to-back with Croatia, Canary Islands and Japan.

The rough gravel stages of Acropolis Rally Greece retain a June date before the final asphalt rally of the season in Rome.

For the second consecutive season the year will end with seven consecutive gravel rallies. The run will begin with the introduction of back-to-back events in Estonia and Finland before a trip to the USA, Scotland, Paraguay, Chile and the season finale in Saudi Arabia from 25-28 November.

“The 2027 FIA World Rally Championship calendar reflects the strong momentum behind the WRC, with new events in the United Kingdom and Italy strengthening the Championship in countries with a proud rallying heritage, while the United States gives us an exciting opportunity to grow in a country where interest in rallying continues to rise, said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“With the introduction of the WRC27 technical regulations, a new promoter thanks to the deal of the century that will bring long-term investment and ambition to the championship, and a strong global calendar, the future of rallying is extremely bright.”

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, added: “2027 represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the World Rally Championship, and this calendar reflects our ambition to build a stronger, more accessible and truly global championship.

“Returning to the United States and United Kingdom, alongside bringing the WRC to an iconic destination such as Rome, creates tremendous opportunities for our manufacturers, commercial partners and fans.

“Combined with the introduction of new technical regulations, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the WRC, attract new investment and bring the excitement of rallying to more people around the world.”

2027 FIA World Rally Championship Calendar

1. Rallye Monte-Carlo - (Mixed surface) - 21-24 January

2. Rally Sweden - (Snow) -18-21 February

3. Safari Rally Kenya - (Gravel) - 18-21 March

4. Croatia Rally (Tarmac) - 8-11 April

5. Rally Islas Canarias (Tarmac) - 6-9 May

6. Rally Japan (Tarmac) - 3-6 June

7. Acropolis Rally Greece (Gravel) - 24-27 June

8. Rally d'Italia (Tarmac) - 8-11 July

9. Rally Estonia (Gravel) - 22-25 July

10. Rally Finland (Gravel) - 29 July-1 August

11. Rally US (Gravel) - 26-29 August

12. Rally Scotland (Gravel) - 30 September-3 October

13. Rally del Paraguay (Gravel) - 21-24 October

14. Rally Chile Biobío (Gravel) - 4-7 November

15. Rally Saudi Arabia (Gravel) - 25-28 November