All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Leg report
WRC Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead

Rally Finland kicked off with a super special stage in host city Jyvaskyla that Neuville narrowly topped

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:

World Rally Championship points leader Thierry Neuville snatched the opening stage victory from Takamoto Katsuta to claim an early Rally Finland lead.

Neuville was the last of the Rally1 cars to tackle the Harju super special stage in host city Jyvaskyla and was able to pip Toyota’s Katsuta by 1.1 seconds on the mixed surface test.

The stage time arrived following a challenging Thursday morning shakedown at the famous gravel rally for the Belgian.

“It’s a good start, but the real stuff starts tomorrow,” said Neuville. “We are looking forward, it was a difficult shakedown for us this morning and we had some problems with the car.”

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak was third fastest, 0.2s adrift of the outright pace, while Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier, making his first Finland start since 2021, was fourth quickest. Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera rounded out the top five.

“This is always a tricky stage to start the rally and it felt narrower in places - I just wanted to get it done, we are through and tomorrow the rally starts,” said Rovanpera.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Adrien Fourmaux led M-Sport-Ford’s charge in sixth (+3.0s) ahead of Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi (+3.1s), who was lucky to avoid clipping a tyre wall with the right rear of his i20 N. Toyota’s Elfyn Evans was eighth (+3.2s) ahead of Rally1 rookie Sami Pajari (+4.6s).

“Very special moment, always nice atmosphere here on the Harju stage but I am not sure how much I was enjoying it due to the conditions, 500 horsepower and the power but there we go - we are excited for tomorrow,” said Pajari.

M-Sport’s Gregoire Munster completed the top 10 (+8.2s).

WRC2 title contender Oliver Solberg led the way in the second tier posting a time 1.1s faster than Estonia’s Georg Linnamae, while Toyota WRC team principal Jari-Matti Latvala, making a one-off outing, was third (+2.1s_ driving a Rally2-spec GR Yaris.

“That’s weird, I just took it easy, I didn’t warm my tyres enough at the start and I was way too careful on the first bit, but the second lap was decent,” said Solberg.

The rally now continues on Friday with nine gravel stages awaiting the crews.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC drivers concerned by GPS virtual chicane warning system
Next article WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

WRC
Rally Finland
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland
WRC Finland: Rovanpera heads Toyota 1-2-3

WRC Finland: Rovanpera heads Toyota 1-2-3

WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Rovanpera heads Toyota 1-2-3
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
Thierry Neuville
More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville, Tanak free to fight for WRC title - Hyundai

Neuville, Tanak free to fight for WRC title - Hyundai

WRC
Rally Latvia
Neuville, Tanak free to fight for WRC title - Hyundai
Why Neuville believes WRC Rally Latvia could be his “most challenging”

Why Neuville believes WRC Rally Latvia could be his “most challenging”

WRC
Rally Latvia
Why Neuville believes WRC Rally Latvia could be his “most challenging”
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash

Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash

WRC
Rally Finland
Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash
Hyundai calls for investigation into bizarre Tanak arch incident

Hyundai calls for investigation into bizarre Tanak arch incident

WRC
Rally Latvia
Hyundai calls for investigation into bizarre Tanak arch incident
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars
IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Prime

Discover prime content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia