All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
WRC Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Rovanpera, Evans crash out on penultimate stage

Rally Finland has been turned on its head after leader Rovanpera and team-mate Evans crash out

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:

Rally Finland leader Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans have crashed out of the World Rally Championship event on the penultimate stage.

World champion Rovanpera appeared to be on course to claim his first WRC win on home soil having taken a 45.8s lead into stage 19 [Sahloinen-Moksi, 14.27km].

However, the Finn clipped a rock on the inside of left-hand corner which sent his GR Yaris into the trees. Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen were able to exit the vehicle unharmed, but their victory hopes were ended on the spot.

Rovanpera's exit has now handed the rally lead to Sebastien Ogier, who heads Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville by 42.5s, with M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux in third.

The incident appeared just moments after Evans crashed out on the same stage meaning the World Rally Championship contender will leave the event without any points.

The Toyota driver lost control of his GR Yaris on the first corner of stage 19 [Sahloinen-Moksi, 14.27km] which resulted in immediate retirement.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Going into a left-hand corner the car appeared to snap toward the right sending Evans and co-driver Scott Martin wide into a ditch. The car then clattered into trees which fired it across the road and into another set of trees. Evans and Martin were unharmed in the incident.

Evans quickly exited the car to clear the road of debris to allow the stage to continue with his GR Yaris perched on the edge of the road.

The crash has brought a premature end to a difficult event that left Evans fighting to salvage only the 12 Super Sunday points, after a driveshaft failure on Saturday put the Welshman out of the victory battle having held second position at the end of Friday.

Evans was then 16 minutes late out of service as the broken driveshaft caused further damage to the car which required a lengthy repair incurring a 2m40s penalty that put him out of the points positions on Saturday.

Evans joins fellow title contender Ott Tanak on the sidelines after the Hyundai driver crashed out on stage three on Friday.

As a result, Hyundai’s Neuville is set to increase his championship lead with four rallies of the season remaining in Greece, Chile, Central Europe and Japan.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Finland: Rovanpera continues domination to extend lead
Next article WRC Finland: Ogier clinches victory after Rovanpera rolls

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

WRC
Rally Finland
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash
Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

WRC
Rally Finland
Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Latest news

Espargaro: Ducati makes "big difference" on Sundays after British GP top-five lockout

Espargaro: Ducati makes "big difference" on Sundays after British GP top-five lockout

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Espargaro: Ducati makes "big difference" on Sundays after British GP top-five lockout
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash
Bagnaia 'risked crashing' following MotoGP title rival Martin in British GP

Bagnaia 'risked crashing' following MotoGP title rival Martin in British GP

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia 'risked crashing' following MotoGP title rival Martin in British GP
Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

Prime

Discover prime content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia