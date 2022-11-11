Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning Next / Hyundai unlikely to understand cause of Sordo WRC Japan fire
WRC / Rally Japan Leg report

WRC Japan: Evans claims outright lead on shortened afternoon loop

Elfyn Evans has moved into a slender outright lead at Rally Japan after World Rally Championship organisers were forced to significantly shorten Friday’s itinerary.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC Japan: Evans claims outright lead on shortened afternoon loop

The Toyota driver managed to clock two fastest stage times from the four completed stages on Friday, following the cancellation of Stage 3 and Stage 7.

Evans earned a share of the lead with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville after the morning loop, before pulling out a 3.0s advantage over the Belgian in the afternoon.

New world champion Kalle Rovanpera also claimed two stage wins to head into Saturday’s leg in third, 5.1s adrift of team-mate Evans.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak completed Friday’s reduced leg in fourth, (13.9s), ahead of home hero Takamoto Katsuta (20.9s), and the sole M-Sport Ford of Gus Greensmith (2m00.4s).

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier was almost three minutes behind Evans after suffering a puncture on Stage 2, while Craig Breen and Dani Sordo retired after incidents in the morning.

Organisers shortened the first stage of the afternoon, a repeat of the day’s opening Isegami’s Tunnel test, due to the wreckage of Sordo’s Hyundai following a spectacular fire.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, car catches fire

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, car catches fire

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

It meant crews stopped short of the famous tunnel that had also caused crews visibility issues due to the dust being kicked up by preceding drivers.

The new look stage was won by Evans, who clocked up his second stage win of the event to move into the outright lead from Neuville.

Neuville managed to keep the pressure on the Welshman in the tricky test, that featured a relentless run of narrow twisty roads, but ended up 1.1s shy of the Toyota driver.

Ogier came through third fastest as he looked to try and recover some of the time lost to a puncture in the same stage earlier in the morning.

After undergoing a transmission repair in midday service, Tanak was back competing at full speed. The Estonian was 3.4s adrift of the pace but was faster than Katsuta, Rovanpera and Greensmith. Tanak would however lose the use of his hybrid unit on the next stage.

Rovanpera ended the day with his second stage win after setting the pace on Stage 6. The Finn, who had been battling understeer during the day, was 0.3s faster than Evans.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Neuville dropped 2.2s to Rovanpera after admitting he was too cautious in the test due to leaves on the road.

"It's getting more and more [full of] leaves,” said Neuville.

“You can't see the road and you don't know what the grip is like underneath them. I struggled in there because I don't want to do a mistake. We are in a good position and we are staying in the fight.”

Ogier was lucky not to add to the time loss he suffered in the morning when he clipped a barrier in Stage 6 that damaged the right side of GR Yaris.

Read Also:

Crews returned to the Toyota Stadium service park after organisers cancelled Stage 7 due to damage caused to the armco barriers caused by Breen’s crash in the morning pass.

The Irishman understeered at a left hander which resulted in his Puma diving through the barrier.

M-Sport is attempting to repair the car to in order to allow Breen to rejoin the rally for Saturday’s leg, featuring seven stages.

In WRC 2, Emil Lindholm heads the field and is on course to secure the title after rival Kajetan Kajetanowicz crashed out of the rally when he misjudged the exit from Isegami’s Tunnel on Friday morning.

shares
comments
WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning
Previous article

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning
Next article

Hyundai unlikely to understand cause of Sordo WRC Japan fire

Hyundai unlikely to understand cause of Sordo WRC Japan fire
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA investigating serious safety breach at WRC Rally Japan Rally Japan
WRC

FIA investigating serious safety breach at WRC Rally Japan

Hyundai unlikely to understand cause of Sordo WRC Japan fire Rally Japan
WRC

Hyundai unlikely to understand cause of Sordo WRC Japan fire

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Latest news

Sainz gets Brazilian GP grid penalty for F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz gets Brazilian GP grid penalty for F1 engine change

Carlos Sainz will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix after Ferrari opted to take a fresh engine ahead of the Interlagos Formula 1 weekend.

Live: F1 Brazilian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Brazilian GP practice as it happens

Follow minute-by-minute updates for FP1 and qualifying at the Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

WEC Bahrain: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth

Toyota driver Brendon Hartley claimed pole position for the Bahrain World Endurance Championship finale by nearly a second.

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive

Alpine is giving Formula 2 drivers Marcus Amstrong and Olli Caldwell a chance to test an LMP2 car in Bahrain to evaluate them for an FIA World Endurance Championship seat.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.