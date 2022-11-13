Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan Next / WRC Japan: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to upset Toyota homecoming
WRC / Rally Japan News

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture

Thierry Neuville is on course to head a Hyundai 1-2 at Rally Japan after Toyota’s Elfyn Evans suffered a puncture that effectively ended his World Rally Championship victory hopes.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

Overnight leader Neuville came under pressure from Evans on Sunday morning as the Belgian witnessed his 4.0s lead reduced to just six tenths of a second.

However, a puncture on the morning's second stage cost Evans almost two minutes, dropping the Welshman to fourth.

Neuville headed into the final two stages with a comfortable 1m05.6s lead over team-mate Ott Tanak, while home hero Takamoto Katsuta inherited third to became the highest placed Toyota, 1m30.3s adrift.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier held fifth almost a minute behind Evans, with M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith a distant sixth.

Suggestions of incoming inclement weather put pressure on the WRC weather crews before the first group of morning stages.

Hyundai elected to play it safe covering all options with Neuville and Tanak taking two tyres from each of the hard, soft and wet compounds. Toyota gambled on the rain failing to arrive as Evans took three hards and three softs.

Overcast but dry conditions greeted the drivers for the first stage which was dominated by a charging Evans.

The Toyota driver blitzed the 7.52km pass through Asahi Kougen, taking the stage win by 2.3s from team-mate Ogier.

“A bit hairy in that first part! It's so fast and pretty patchy damp, so hard to judge the grip. Otherwise, it was fine,” said Evans.

Neuville was unable to match the pace and dropped 3.4s in the process knowing he would lose ground owing to the soft tyres he was running. His lead was reduced to 0.6s over Evans following Stage 15.

“I'm not surprised. With the two softs on the rear, we know we're going to lose some time in the upcoming stages," said Neuville. "Once the rain comes, with the wet tyres we should be much quicker. I am relying on the information of the team and according to that there will be a lot of rain.”

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Neuville didn’t need to rely on the rain to maintain his lead as Stage 16 (Ena City 21.59km) effectively killed the intense fight for the victory with Evans.

Evans ran slightly wide at a right hander and picked up a puncture which resulted in a loss of 1m46.7s to change the wheel. The tyre failure dashed his hopes of claiming a first win of the season, dropping him to fourth overall.

"I was probably a tad wide in a right-hander,” said Evans. “The notes were correct but I didn't get them as early as I needed to slow the car down in time. There was nothing I could do."

A stage win for Neuville added to the Belgian’s advantage that increased to 1m02.1s over team-mate Tanak, who moved into second overall as Katsuta moved to third.

The final stage of the group was won by Ogier as the Frenchman swept to his fifth fastest time of the rally, completing the test 4.6s faster than the recovering Evans and Katsuta, while Neuville was fourth quickest.

Rally Japan will conclude after a further two stages, featuring second passes through the Ena City and Asahi Kougen tests.

shares
comments
Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan
Previous article

Toyota reveals Rally2 concept car at Rally Japan

Next article

WRC Japan: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to upset Toyota homecoming

WRC Japan: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to upset Toyota homecoming
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC win on Toyota's home soil provided extra motivation for Hyundai Rally Japan
WRC

WRC win on Toyota's home soil provided extra motivation for Hyundai

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling Rally Japan
Video Inside
WRC

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Latest news

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
WEC WEC

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider

Michael Christensen admits luck wasn’t on Porsche’s side after twice losing ground to title rival Ferrari during full-course yellow periods in the Bahrain World Endurance Championship decider.

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in today's Brazilian GP after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Kevin Magnussen has said he was so busy looking after his tyres that he "forgot" to enjoy leading the early laps of Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race in Brazil.

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test

Jose Maria Lopez set the pace for Toyota as a number of newcomers tested Hypercar machinery in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.