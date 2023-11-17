Subscribe
WRC Rally Japan
News

WRC Japan: Organisers red flag stage nine  

World Rally Championship organisers have red flagged stage nine of Rally Japan after crews came across the safety car stopped at the side of the road in the stage.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was the first to come across the stranded zero car which was pulled over to one side of the road midway through the 20.32km Nukata Forest test.

Neuville, who rejoined the rally after crashing out of second on stage six yesterday, passed the car but soon switched into road mode for the remainder of the stage.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta also navigated by the Rally Japan official car before organisers threw the red flags.

M-Sport’s Ott Tanak and Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi had already begun the stage when the red flags were shown.

It is unclear why the zero car was stopped within the stage.

Officials restarted the stage after a delay with Neuville, Katsuta, Lappi and Tanak set to receive notional times.  

The FIA has since provided a statement confirming it is investigating the matter.

"The FIA is working with the organisers to investigate the stage delay which occurred on SS9 at Rally Japan on Saturday. A statement will be provided upon request following this investigation."

 

More to follow.

 

shares
comments
Previous article Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3 WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident 

Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident 

WRC
Rally Japan

Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident  Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident 

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Latest news

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race

F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen overcomes penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023

F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen overcomes penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen overcomes penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen overcomes penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3 WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened

F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe