All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WRC

WRC meets with Motorsport UK to discuss Rally GB revival in Scotland

World Rally Championship bosses have met with Motorsport UK officials to discuss the idea of potentially reviving Rally GB in Scotland.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Toyota Racing

Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers and chairman David Richards met with the WRC Promoter at last weekend’s Rally Sweden, with Rally GB among the topics discussed.

Great Britain has been a mainstay of the WRC, hosting a round since its inaugural season in 1973 but has dropped off the calendar, with 2019 the last edition of the famous event. The Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the loss of funding from the Welsh government has been cited as the reasons for its demise.

Last weekend in Sweden, the WRC Promoter confirmed that initial discussions were held regarding the possibility that the WRC could head to Scotland, with 2026 touted as the earliest possible date should a bid led by Motorsport UK be successful.

“We met with David [Richards] and Hugh Chambers and had some very initial discussions,” WRC event director Simon Larkin told Autosport/Motorsport.com. “I would say it’s at very, very initial stages from their side. We’ll just continue to work with them.

“They’ve asked for some details from us and some proposals from us and we’ll do that in the next few weeks and give them some more data to go on.”

Motorsport UK has long held a desire to resurrect the event with Chambers telling Autosport/Motorsport.com last year that Rally GB’s absence from the WRC is “unfinished business” for the organisation.

“We are looking at all the home nations, revisiting Wales and having conversations in Scotland and looking at the North of England. We won’t stop. There is no question that it is massive unfinished business for us to get the WRC back,” said Chambers.

Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Helena El Mokni / Hyundai Motorsport

Scotland’s emergence as a potential target to host the WRC is the latest plan to bring the championship back to the UK. Ever since Rally GB lost its place on the calendar, a bid to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland emerged, headed by Bobby Willis, but a lack of government funding halted its progress.

High-level international rallying will however return to Great Britain this year following confirmation that Rali Ceredigion in Wales will host the penultimate round of the European Rally Championship from 30 August -1 September.

A Rally GB bid could however be complicated by a move from Ireland which is making significant progress with its plans to secure a three-year deal to host the WRC beginning from next year.

Venues in Waterford, Limerick and Kerry have been selected by Motorsport Ireland to be used on a rotation basis, a concept approved by WRC. Ireland’s bid currently hinges on securing 15 million euros of funding from the Irish government. A decision is expected to arrive next month.

“If we do this Ireland deal, we need to consider whether we need a round in the UK as well,” Larkin added.

“If we’re going to be limited to 14 events, self-limiting to 14 events and we want to expand back again out of Europe like we were planning for 2020.

“What sort of spread of events do we want throughout Europe? The demand for the slots is heavy both inside Europe and outside of it.”

The USA, Paraguay and the Middle East in addition to Ireland are all vying to join the WRC calendar in the near future.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

Latest news

Johnson crashes early, but LMC still earns two top-tens in Daytona 500

Johnson crashes early, but LMC still earns two top-tens in Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Johnson crashes early, but LMC still earns two top-tens in Daytona 500 Johnson crashes early, but LMC still earns two top-tens in Daytona 500

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

XES Extreme E
Saudi Arabia

Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming" Pastrana on his Extreme E debut for LMC: "The change is coming"

Prime

Discover prime content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia