WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory
World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Ogier has scored a record ninth Rally Monte Carlo victory following a dominant performance from the eight-time world champion and his Toyota team.
Ogier and new co-driver Vincent Landais clinched nine of the 18 stages in what proved to be an unusually dry WRC season opener to claim a comfortable win by 18.8s from world champions Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen.
Competing in only a partial campaign, Ogier once again outlined his supreme knowledge of the twisty Monte Carlo roads, and was never headed throughout the four days of competition.
After winning the first five stages, Ogier established a relatively comfortable lead initially over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, who appeared to be the only driver able to compete with the Frenchman.
Ogier’s streak of stage wins was completed despite losing hybrid boost for two stages on Friday morning, and after a late gearbox change due to a clutch issue.
Once Evans suffered a right rear puncture in Stage 5, Ogier was gifted a lead he would extend to 36.0s before Rovanpera found his rhythm and began to whittle the advantage down.
Rovanpera managed to score four stage stage wins across Friday and Saturday to slash the deficit to 16.0s heading into Sunday’s stages, but he was unable to halt Ogier and settled for second. The Finn did however snatch the full points on the final powerstage.
The victory means Ogier has now pulled one clear of nine-time world champion Sebastian Loeb in their private battle for most Monte Carlo wins. The triumph is the first WRC victory for co-driver Landais.
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville claimed the final spot on the podium, 44.6s adrift of Ogier as the South Korean marque struggled to contend with the dominant Toyota team. Toyota’s upgraded GR Yaris claimed 16 of the 18 stages, with Hyundai only breaking the drought on Saturday’s Stage 12 courtesy of Neuville, who snatched two stage victories to cement third.
The Belgian’s rally began with a lucky escape on Stage 2 when he skated into a bank after being caught out by black ice. Neuville inherited third after Evans’ puncture but he couldn’t close in on the leading Toyotas. This was largely due to a set up direction taken by the team that had expected more wintry conditions prior to the event.
Having shown arguably the best pace outside of Ogier, Evans was unable to recover the 40s lost to the puncture on Friday and finished fourth. The Welshman did boost his points tally by finishing third on the powerstage.
Ott Tanak’s first outing in the M-Sport Ford Puma resulted in the Estonian finishing fifth overall. The 2019 world champion did run as high as third after Thursday’s opening stages, but then struggled to acclimatise to the Puma’s characteristics. An intermittent power steering issue on Saturday then dropped him from fourth to fifth.
Tanak made progress in extracting speed from the car to deliver an extra four points from the powerstage after being pipped to the stage win by Rovanpera by 0.6s.
It ultimately proved to be a challenging weekend for M-Sport’s sister manufacturer entry driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman was holding eighth before an off on Stage 5 which severely damaged his power steering, and without a midday service, he had to continue for three stages without steering assistance.
Loubet returned on Sunday but a water leak followed by a lack of fuel ultimately forced him out of the event.
A solid run from Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta netted the Japanese driver sixth but it wasn’t without drama on the final powerstage. A suspected rear suspension failure created late drama, but he was able to haul the GR Yaris home ahead Hyundai duo Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi.
The Hyundai pair struggled to find the set up sweet spot aboard their i20 Ns. Sordo suffered from persistent hybrid problems, while Lappi struggled to adapt to the new car, and was hit by a puncture on Saturday.
The WRC2 honours were claimed by Skoda driver Nikolay Gryazin, who edged Citroen’s Yohan Rossel by 4.5s.
UPDATE: Rossel has been awarded the WRC2 victory after a protest made against Gryazin was upheld by FIA stewards following a hearing.
Officials have imposed a five second penalty to Gryazin after he was found to have breached Article 19.2 of the 2023 FIA WRC Sporting Regulations during Stage 14. During the test Gryazin cut a corner at the 13.2km mark.
Gryazin had suffered a front right puncture prior to cutting the corner. As a result of the penalty, Rossel has been declared the winner with Gryazin demoted to second, 0.5s behind the Citroen driver.
Monte Carlo results:
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Class
|Total Time
|Gap
|1
|
Sébastien Ogier
Vincent Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3:12'02.0
|2
|
Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3:12'20.8
|18.8
|3
|
Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|3:12'46.6
|44.6
|4
|
Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3:13'14.4
|1'12.4
|5
|
Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|3:14'36.9
|2'34.9
|6
|
Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3:15'34.6
|3'32.6
|7
|
Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|3:15'49.5
|3'47.5
|8
|
Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|3:15'53.3
|3'51.3
|9
|
Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|3:22'05.4
|10'03.4
|10
|
Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|3:22'09.9
|10'07.9
|11
|
Pepe Lopez
Borja Rozada
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|3:23'16.1
|11'14.1
|12
|
Erik Cais
Petr Těšínský
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|3:23'35.8
|11'33.8
|13
|
Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|3:24'01.8
|11'59.8
|14
|
Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|3:24'20.6
|12'18.6
|15
|
Chris Ingram
Craig Drew
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:25'12.1
|13'10.1
|16
|
Marco Bulacia
Axel Coronado
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|3:26'50.4
|14'48.4
|17
|
Ricardo Romagnoli
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|3:26'54.9
|14'52.9
|18
|
Stéphane Lefebvre
Andy Malfoy
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|3:27'45.9
|15'43.9
|19
|
François Delecour
Sabrina de Castelli
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|3:28'12.6
|16'10.6
|20
|
Alejandro Cachón
Alejandro López Fernández
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|3:28'50.8
|16'48.8
|21
|
Matteo Gamba
Nicolò Gonella
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:31'59.2
|19'57.2
|22
|
Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|3:32'46.6
|20'44.6
|23
|
Bruno Riberi
Florian Haut-Labourdette
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:35'43.4
|23'41.4
|24
|
Jourdan Serderidis
Frédéric Miclotte
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|3:38'52.2
|26'50.2
|25
|
Christian Merli
Marco Zortea
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:39'02.7
|27'00.7
|26
|
Alessandro Gino
Daniele Michi
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|3:40'04.0
|28'02.0
|27
|
Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:40'24.0
|28'22.0
|28
|
Philippe Baffoun
Charlyne Quartini
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|3:41'50.0
|29'48.0
|29
|
Luc Pistachi
Laëtitia Authier
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:42'42.1
|30'40.1
|30
|
Loïc Panagiotis
Caroline Goddi
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|3:44'32.0
|32'30.0
|31
|
Romain Haut-Labourdette
Fabien Tardito
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|3:45'28.4
|33'26.4
|32
|
Mickaël Prévalet
Jofrey Courtet
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|3:46'11.2
|34'09.2
|33
|
Lorenzo Bontempelli
Giovanni Pina
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:47'24.3
|35'22.3
|34
|
Jean-Charles Albertini
Patrick Chiappe
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:48'35.8
|36'33.8
|35
|
Simone Niboli
Battista Brunetti
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:49'02.6
|37'00.6
|36
|
Ghjuvanni Rossi
Maxime Martini
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|3:49'53.8
|37'51.8
|37
|
Zoltán László
Gabor Zsiros
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:50'13.6
|38'11.6
|38
|
David Ferraro
Michel Corneglio
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|3:52'03.7
|40'01.7
|39
|
Eric Royere
Gilbert Dini
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|3:52'03.7
|40'01.7
|40
|
Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|3:53'17.6
|41'15.6
|41
|
Silvano Patera
Stefano Tiraboschi
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|3:54'19.8
|42'17.8
|42
|
Massimiliano Pedala
Denis Piceno
|Opel Corsa Rally4
|RC4
|3:55'24.2
|43'22.2
|43
|
Wolfgang Irlacher
Elke Irlacher
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|3:55'32.2
|43'30.2
|44
|
Matteo Fontana
Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|3:55'44.3
|43'42.3
|45
|
William Creighton
Liam Regan
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|3:57'18.0
|45'16.0
|46
|
Nicolas Ressegaire
Marina Micheli
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|4:00'14.8
|48'12.8
|47
|
Jérémy Prat
Yves Semete
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|4:00'42.6
|48'40.6
|48
|
Filippo Marchino
Pietro Elia
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|4:01'58.4
|49'56.4
|49
|
Jérôme Aymard
Sandrine Aymard
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|RC4
|4:07'08.3
|55'06.3
|50
|
Julien Charnay
Maxime Gomez
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|4:07'34.1
|55'32.1
|51
|
Baudouin Baugé
Nicolas Blanc
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|4:08'52.8
|56'50.8
|52
|
Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|4:09'30.5
|57'28.5
|53
|
Sebastiano Ciato
Andrea Budoia
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|4:09'30.7
|57'28.7
|54
|
Gilles Michellier
Christophe Richard
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|4:09'34.9
|57'32.9
|55
|
Lilian Vialle
Manuel Ghirardello
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|4:10'40.0
|58'38.0
|56
|
Henk Vossen
Annemieke Hulzebos
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|4:14'05.8
|1:02'03.8
|57
|
Josh McErlean
John Rowan
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|4:15'45.1
|1:03'43.1
|58
|
Christophe Berard
Christophe Bernabo
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|4:17'33.2
|1:05'31.2
|59
|
Olivier Burri
Anderson Levratti
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|4:23'05.9
|1:11'03.9
|60
|
Pierre Tanci
Sébastien Malet
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|4:32'41.3
|1:20'39.3
|61
|
Daniel Alonso
Adrián Pérez
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|4:34'35.1
|1:22'33.1
|62
|
Jean-Paul Palmero
Mattia Pastorino
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|4:36'27.2
|1:24'25.2
|63
|
Jérémie Mallard
Alexis Marest-Ceccaldi
|Ford Fiesta R2T
|RC4
|4:39'24.7
|1:27'22.7
|64
|
Grégory Fontalba
Stéphan Hermet
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|4:42'35.0
|1:30'33.0
|65
|
Giorgio Marazzato
Elisa Sommariva
|Peugeot 208 R2
|RC4
|4:44'25.0
|1:32'23.0
|66
|
Marc Dessi
Pamela Dessi
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|4:53'24.6
|1:41'22.6
|67
|
Grégory Dal
Hervé Dubreuil
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|5:04'30.7
|1:52'28.7
|
Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|
Frédéric Rosati
Philippe Marchetto
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|
Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|
Eamonn Boland
Michael Joseph Morrissey
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|
Richard Frau
Stéphane Marquez
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|
Jonathan Hirschi
Michael Volluz
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|
Pierre Pergola
Fabrice Corona
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|
Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|View full results
Related video
WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier edges closer to victory after halting Rovanpera charge
Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in
Latest news
Rast Mexico FE exit after contact shows Gen3 cars "structurally weak" - Rowland
Rene Rast's retirement after Oliver Rowland "barely made contact" with him in the Mexico City E-Prix shows the Gen3 Formula E cars are lacking robustness, reckoned the Briton.
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?
While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact
Richie Stanaway: Why a Supercars enigma is back after going "cold turkey"
Burned out after two seasons in Supercars that hadn't gone to plan, Richie Stanaway walked away from motorsport at the end of 2019. But the GP2 race-winner and former Aston Martin factory driver is back in a plumb Supercars ride for 2023 as the endurance co-driver for Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight - so what has changed?
Old Aston Martin team wouldn't have overturned 2022 F1 form - Stroll
Lance Stroll thinks the old Aston Martin team would not have been able to stage the kind of recovery it mounted in Formula 1 last year.
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab.
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations.
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
OPINION: New Hyundai rally team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn, but his F1 experience and evident strengths could mean he turns out to be an inspired choice.
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver
Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.