Previous / WRC Portugal: Neuville takes early lead on opening stage Next / WRC Portugal: Loeb crashes out of the lead on Stage 5
WRC / Rally Portugal News

WRC Portugal: Loeb overhauls Evans to hold slender lead

Sebastien Loeb leads Rally Portugal after overhauling Elfyn Evans on the final stage of Friday's morning loop as World Rally Championship crews tackled gravel for the first time in 2022.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

The nine-time world champion, returning to the championship with M-Sport, produced a blistering performance to win Stage 4 and shoot from seventh overall into a 0.5s lead over Toyota's Evans.

Evans had emerged as the man to beat on Friday morning after winning the first two stages to leapfrog Thierry Neuville, who started the day as the rally leader after winning Thursday night's super special.

Despite an unfavourable road position, Hyundai's Neuville ended the loop in third, 3.3s adrift and ahead of teammate Ott Tanak, while championship leader Kalle Rovanpera coped admirably with opening the road to end the morning fifth.

Eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier was out of sorts in his GR Yaris, and could only complete the loop in sixth, 6.7s shy of Loeb.

The first gravel stage of the 2022 season belonged to Evans who produced a blistering pace on the Lousa 12.03km test.

After topping Thursday's shakedown on gravel, he was again untouchable as he made the most of the cleaner conditions, being ninth on the road. It was enough to climb into the overall rally lead.

Evans took the stage win by 6.1s after what he declared as a "tidy" run with M-Sport's Gus Greensmith his nearest rival.

Competing in only his second event for M-Sport, Pierre-Louis Loubet was another driver that impressed while making the most of the swept roads to clock the third fastest time, three tenths faster than Tanak and Ogier.

Loeb, who started fourth on the road, admitted he had been too cautious on his run and emerged 9.5s adrift ahead of championship leader Rovanpera, a further 0.8s slower, after facing the worst of the conditions.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Evans continued his strong start to the rally winning the second stage of the day, but it was by the tightest of margins, just 0.1s over Tanak, who slotted into second overall.

Seven tenths covered the top seven in what was a hotly contested stage, as Rovanpera defied his road position to end the test only 0.2s shy of Evans. The Finn posted an identical time to teammate Takamoto Katsuta.

Craig Breen somehow managed to haul his M-Sport Ford Puma to fifth fastest despite battling dust coming into the cockpit.

"Every time I go into a right hand corner it is billowing up in the back here," said Breen. "I couldn't see a thing and it is cutting my f****** eyes."

The dust also proved to be an issue for teammates Greensmith and Loeb, the former losing 10.1s to Evans which dropped him down the overall order.

"The car's full of dust and I can't see anything. I said this yesterday," said Greensmith.

Despite the issues, Loeb finished seventh on the stage behind Sordo and only 0.7s adrift of Evans. The Frenchman reported his dust issue was from struggling to shut the door properly on the Puma.

Loeb however saved his best for the last stage of the loop as he produced a vintage display to win the test and incredibly haul himself into the lead as Evans dropped 10.6s to the M-Sport driver.

Neuville was second fastest on the stage ahead of Rovanpera and Ogier, who was also battling to get the best out of his GR Yaris.

The crews will repeat the morning stages this afternoon, before a run through the Mortagua test, and a short super special stage to conclude Friday's action.

Related video

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
