Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal Next / Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal
WRC / Rally Portugal Leg report

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into lead as wet weather hits

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera has charged into the lead of Rally Portugal after overhauling World Rally Championship team-mate Elfyn Evans across a weather affected Saturday afternoon loop of stages.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

Points leader Rovanpera rattled off two stage wins from the four afternoon tests to transform a 18.4-second deficit into a 5.7s margin over Evans heading into Sunday’s final five stages.

Rovanpera started the day 13.6s behind with Evans growing that advantage after winning two of the three morning stages.

But Rovanpera steadily began to nibble away at the gap across the afternoon, before mastering tricky wet conditions on the penultimate stage to grab the lead.  

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta ended the day in third 1m50.1s adrift after leapfrogging Hyundai’s Dani Sordo during the morning, but only 5.7s separated the pair.

Thierry Neuville brought himself back into podium contention in fifth following a strong afternoon display.

Craig Breen reached service as the top M-Sport Ford runner in sixth after moving ahead of team-mate Pierre Louis-Loubet.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak and M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux completed the Rally1 field, following retirements for Gus Greensmith, Sebastien Ogier and Sebastien Loeb.      

Persistent rain fell as the afternoon loop began to add a further variable to the already tricky gravel stages.

Rovanpera adjusted to the slippery conditions the best as the Finn claimed his fourth stage win of the event on Stage 13, taking 1.9s out of Evans’s lead.

Katsuta set the third fastest time to maintain his strong start to the day to increase his overall margin over Sordo in the battle for third.

After losing almost a minute to a puncture in the morning, Greensmith’s day took a turn for the worse when he clipped a bank with the right rear of his Puma.

The impact took a chunk out of the wheel rim and caused a slow puncture and the Briton retired due to damaged right-rear suspension.

Rovanpera stepped up his pursuit of Evans in the next test, producing a committed run that took a significant 6.6s out of his team-mate's lead, bringing the deficit to 9.9s.    

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Once again Katsuta emerged as the best of the rest although some 14.7s slower than the outright pace, but crucially faster than the chasing Hyundais of Sordo and Neuville.  

The complexion of the rally changed when crews tackled the second pass of the 37.24km Amarante test.

Rain had began falling but worsened as the stage progressed leaving Evans and Rovanpera to face desperately challenging conditions. 

Rovanpera was into the stage before Evans and managed to take 13.9s out of his rival, which was enough to move into 4s lead.

Evans revealed at the stage end that he had a close run in with a tree that hampered his run.

"For sure, Kalle has been strong," said Evans. "I think we had the worst of it in here and it was raining very heavily for us. I had a very close moment with a tree near the start, which wasn't nice, so that didn't help."

While there was plenty of attention on the rally lead change, Neuville stunned the field with a blistering time to win the stage by 16.9s from Rovanpera, hauling himself into the fight for the final podium spot.

This was helped by Sordo and Katsuta scrambling for grip, posting times more than 30s slower than Neuville.

Elsewhere, Breen picked up some damage to a tyre while his M-Sport team-mate Loubet had to battle through the rain without the use of his windscreen wipers.   

Rovanpera edged a further 1.7s clear of Evans on the end of day super special held on slippery cobbled stoned roads on Porto sea front, while Sordo closed in on Katsuta for third. 

shares
comments
Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal
Previous article

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal
Next article

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal Rally Portugal
WRC

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal Rally Portugal
WRC

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanperä More from
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown

WRC Sweden: Toyota's Rovanpera clinches comfortable victory Rally Sweden
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sweden: Toyota's Rovanpera clinches comfortable victory

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

Latest news

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into lead as wet weather hits
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into lead as wet weather hits

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Evans extends lead, Ogier and Loeb in trouble again
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Evans extends lead, Ogier and Loeb in trouble again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.