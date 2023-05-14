Subscribe
Previous / WRC Portugal: Rovanpera maintains lead, Neuville loses podium Next / Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”
WRC / Rally Portugal Leg report

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera kickstarts title defence with dominant win

Kalle Rovanpera kickstarted his World Rally Championship title defence after scoring a dominant first victory of the season at Rally Portugal.

Tom Howard
By:

The Toyota driver rekindled the devastating form that saw the Finn become the youngest ever world champion to defeat Hyundai’s Dani Sordo by 54.7s after three days of competition across Portugal’s tough gravel stages.

Rovanpera won 10 of the 19 stages, emerging with a 10.8s lead at the end of Friday despite facing the disadvantage of starting second on the road.

The 22-year-old produced one of the best performances of his career to date to extend the advantage to 57.5s, after winning five of the seven stages on Saturday, including a stunning effort on stage 9, which he won by 12.8s.

Saturday’s display allowed Rovanpera to effectively cruise through Sunday’s four stages, although Rovanpera added further gloss to the victory by taking out the Power Stage (Fafe) by 0.7s from Ott Tanak to claim the five bonus points. The second pass through the iconic Fafe featured a bumper crowd and several tributes to the late Hyundai driver Craig Breen.  

A first victory since Rally New Zealand last October, where he sealed the 2022 title, has propelled Rovanpera to the top of the championship standings with a 17-point margin over Ott Tanak.

Sordo briefly led the rally after stage four but once Rovanpera took the lead on stage five he remained in second position for remaining stages.

The experienced Spaniard chalked up three stage wins on his way to a best result to date driving a Rally1 car, finishing second.

Sordo’s Hyundai team-mate Esapekka Lappi claimed the final spot on the podium, 1m20.3s adrift of winner Rovanpera, but ended the rally with smoke pouring from the rear of his i20 N. Lappi initially struggled to make the most of his advantageous road position on Friday but improved as the rally continued.

He found himself locked in a fight with team-mate Thierry Neuville with the pair swapping positions on four occasions before the latter suffered a suspected turbo issue on Sunday morning. Neuville’s issue allowed Lappi to inherit third while the former managed to nurse his severely underpowered i20 N through the final stages to finish fifth overall.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

M-Sport’s Tanak endured an eventful rally to finish fourth overall, 2m04.1s adrift. The Estonian impressed in the early stages to lead the rally on Friday morning with a 3.0s margin over Rovanpera. However, his event unravelled when a front right tyre came off the rim costing him 50s, dropping him from the lead to seventh.

Tanak struggled to find the set-up sweet spot with his Puma and battled a hybrid issue on Sunday to recover to fourth overall.

The sister M-Sport Ford Rally1 entry of Pierre-Louis Loubet also led the rally after winning the opening stage but was hampered when a fire broke out at the end of stage four.

The Frenchman was able to continue and remained inside the top four until Saturday’s stage 10 when he clipped a bank and crashed out of the rally. Loubet rejoined the rally on Sunday.

Rovanpera was the only Toyota to complete all the stages as Takamoto Katsuta retired on Friday after suffering an alternator failure before restarting on Saturday. 

Team-mate Elfyn Evans, who headed to Portugal sharing the championship lead, suffered a violent roll on Friday afternoon, which put him out of the entire event. The Welshman and his co-driver Scott Martin, who won in Croatia, emerged from the incident unscathed.       

The WRC2 win went down to a final-stage thriller as Gus Greensmith, battling a power steering issue, just held on to take the victory by 1.2s from a charging Oliver Solberg. The latter lost his 35.4s overnight lead to a one-minute penalty for performing illegal doughnuts in Saturday night’s super special.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera maintains lead, Neuville loses podium

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera

Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera

WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera

Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach

Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach

WRC
Rally Portugal

Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach

Latest news

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

SF Super Formula
Autopolis

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat? Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

SUPC Supercars
Symmons Plains

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut

Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut

Auto Automotive

Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut

Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish

Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington

Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe