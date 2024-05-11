All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WRC Rally Portugal
Stage report

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera rolls handing Ogier the lead

Kalle Rovanpera has rolled out of Rally Portugal in stage 11 handing Toyota World Rally Championship team-mate Sebastien Ogier the rally lead.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Reigning world champion Rovanpera set a blistering pace in the morning’s opening test to extend his overnight lead from one second to 6.7s over Ogier, before drama struck on the following stage.

Rovanpera lost the rear of his GR Yaris in fast right-hander and clouted a tree which pitched the car into a roll, before it eventually came to rest on its side up against a tree. Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen emerged from the incident ok, but their victory hopes ended on the spot.

WRC2 leader Oliver Solberg was first to pass Rovanpera’s stricken car and barely 100 metres further up the road the Swede lost control of his Toksport Skoda resulting in a series of rolls. Solberg and co-driver Elliott Edmondson were able to clamber out of the car. Citroen’s Yohan Rossel emerged with the WRC2 lead by 5.9s from Gus Greensmith

Ogier won stage 11 [Montim, 8.69km] by 0.5s from Hyundai’s Ott Tanak to open up a 3.4s lead from the Estonian following Rovanpera’s exit.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta has moved back into third [+15.7s] as a result, with championship leader Thierry Neuville fourth [+30.2s] having leapfrogged team-mate Dani Sordo [+32.9s].

The stage proved to be incredibly slippery with Toyota’s Elfyn Evans the first of a number of drivers to hit trouble. The Welshman recovering from a puncture and a pacenote issue yesterday suffered a spin after clipping a bank at a slow speed corner.

“At a slow junction, I got caught in the inside line and it spun the car at slow speed. There was time lost but no damage. I was very surprised at the beginning just how loose and slippery it was,” said Evans.  

Katsuta also dropped time to an error at the same corner before briefly stalling his Toyota.

Neuville was also caught out by the conditions as the Belgian encountered two moments during the stage. Neuville drifted wide through a left hander, clipping a bank in the process, and lost time to a stall. A further mistake ripped the front bumper and splitter from his i20 N.

“I misjudged the grip with the braking so I went a bit wide, and then on the hairpin I misjudged the grip again. Two mistakes in one stage is not good,” said Neuville.

 
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”
Next article WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Latest news

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

F1AC F1 Academy
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

Prime

Discover prime content
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia