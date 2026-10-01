WRC Rally Italy: Title contender Oliver Solberg grabs early advantage

World Rally Championship title contender Oliver Solberg claimed the early lead in the Rally Italy Sardinia championship showdown after winning Thursday’s super special stage.

Solberg starts the rally 21 points behind championship leader and Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, and knows he realistically needs to go flat out to stand a chance of snaring a maiden world title.

However, Solberg made the best possible start to his quest by winning the opening stage of the gravel rally. The head-to-head super special proved to be a technical test but Solberg managed to beat M-Sport-Ford’s Josh McErlean comfortably, posting a time that was good enough to win the stage and take a 0.8s rally lead.

"The goal is simple but to achieve it is a different story - 35 points is what I need to get. I will do my best and try to stay out of trouble. After a rollercoaster season, somehow I'm still in the fight,” said Solberg.

Solberg’s time eclipsed the previous benchmark set by team-mate Sebastien Ogier, who edged Hyundai's Thierry Neuville by 1.5s in their head-to-head. Championship leader Elfyn Evans got the better of nearest title rival Sami Pajari in their duel to sit third overall, 1.1sec behind Solberg.

"I'm feeling alright at the moment. I would say I'm looking forward, but I think tomorrow will be tough [with the road cleaning starting first on the road],” said Evans, who holds a 17-point lead over Pajari and needs to score 19 points this week to assure himself of a first world title.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

“We are here to drive like usual and try and do a good job even though it will be quite challenging. To do that [win the title] you have to drive well. We are not in a position to cruise around here."

Pajari ended up with the fourth fastest time, 0.8s ahead of three-time Sardinia winner Thierry Neuville, who was the first of the Hyundai runners. “That’s just the first stage of this exciting weekend,” said Pajari. “Of course we’re trying to give absolutely everything we’ve got. From tomorrow onwards it’s going to be one crazy ride.”

Returning Hyundai driver Dani Sordo was sixth fastest on SS1, 2.4s off the pace, but finds himself 22.4s off the lead because of two separate 10s time penalties. Sordo checked out of service one minute late after damaging the left rear suspension on his i20 N Rally1 during Shakedown. A jump start in the stage compounded his disappointing start to the rally.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta, back alongside regular co-driver Aaron Johnston who missed Rally Chile through injury, will head into Friday’s stages in sixth, 0.3s ahead of Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux.

Jon Armstrong headed the M-Sport-Ford charge in eighth, 0.5s ahead of team-mate Josh McErlean. The third M-Sport Ford Puma, driven by Martins Sesks, was 12th behind WRC2 runners Teemu Suninen and Emil Lindholm.

Six gravel stages await the crews on Friday.