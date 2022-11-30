Tickets Subscribe
WRC News

WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service

The World Rally Championship has confirmed its all-new 24/7 television subscription channel will launch midway through next year.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service

Earlier this season, the WRC announced plans to launch a revamped visual platform for rally fans in bid to grow the discipline in new markets.

"We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very, very confident," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel at Rally Portugal in May.

The WRC has now released further details confirming that the new service, named Rally.TV, will include the World Rally Championship, European Rally Championship and the World Rallycross Championship, all series run under WRC Promoter umbrella.

Rally.TV will expand on the WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018.

The brand new app, available on all devices, will broadcast every stage and race from the championships in HD and on demand. This will be part of a 24/7 rolling service that will also include exclusive features.

Subscriptions for the new Rally.TV service will be available for purchase from December onwards via WRCplus.com.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

Existing WRC + subscribers will be notified about the new service and can be automatically upgraded to Rally.TV.

Subscription costs will remain the same as those currently in place with an annual pass costing £99.99 and a monthly pass at £10.99.

Calendars for WRC and ERC were confirmed last week with the former featuring 13 rounds beginning at Monte Carlo from 19-22 January.

The ERC will be fought over eight rallies with the season starting in Portugal with Rally Serras de Fafe from 11-12 March, while the World Rallycross Championship is yet to release its 2023 schedule.

